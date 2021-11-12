Here’s where to head to in Singapore for your oyster omelette fix

The origins of the oyster omelette traces back to the city of Chaozhou in the Fujian province of China, and little has been said about how it came to be.

The humble dish has become a signature of the Hokkien-Chinese diaspora in Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with each country crafting up its own version of the dish. In Thailand, for instance, oysters have been mostly substituted for mussels, while in Taiwan you’ll frequently find versions that come with a ladle of sauce poured atop the plate.

Here in Singapore, the oyster omelette is served with a Southeast Asian touch: a saucer of chilli sauce that’s been spiked with lime for touch of acidity to cut through the grease.

Truth be told, the oyster omelette isn’t associated with gram-worthy food content in this day and age. To the untrained eye, it looks like chaos on a plate; nothing more than a haphazard arrangement of charred eggs and a disorderly mess of oysters thrown to the mix. It’s far from the well-plated dishes we’re used to these days. Yet, for hawker aficionados, there are few dishes less satisfying than a good plate of oyster omelette, its greasy, savoury bites washed down with a mug of ice-cold sugarcane juice.

Drooling yet? We don’t blame you. Read on for our recommendations in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credit: @pepelupasay and @mightyfoodie via Instagram)

Where to get the best oyster omelette in Singapore: