The best pandan desserts in Singapore for an aromatic mid-day treat

If you’re a fan of pandan, you’ll want to bookmark this page.

Despite its deceptive appearance of tough leaves that resemble the humble leek greens, the Southeast Asian plant is an aromatic ingredient that’s delightful in both savoury plates and sweet desserts. It can be hard to pin down the unique flavour of pandan if you’re not familiar with it — think comforting, grassy vanilla notes with hints of coconut — which is why the tropical fruit is often the perfect pairing to the ingredient.

Besides traditional desserts, bakeries and restaurants around the island have been incorporating it into modern artisanal cakes and tarts, each one made to add a local touch (or perhaps even a sense of nostalgia) for residents in Singapore.

From chiffon and mille crepe cakes to pandan-infused egg tarts, read on for a list of best pandan desserts in Singapore.

(Hero and featured image credit: Cheng’s 27)

Best pandan desserts in Singapore you should try today –