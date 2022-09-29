Here’s where to get the best pineapple bolo buns in Hong Kong when you visit

It’s sweet, it’s crunchy, sometimes even savoury. It’s better than your usual breakfast rolls. It’s the Hong Kong favourite bakery classic, the pineapple bun (aka the bolo bao). Ahead of your long-awaited visit to the city, here are some of the best ones.

You probably heard this the very first time you picked up a pineapple bun: there’s not a single ounce of pineapple in that dome-shaped loaf. Far from it. In fact, there’s no fruit in it at all. Instead it’s just your regular old bun made with eggs, flour and yeast, plus a golden-yellow crispy, caramelised top that happens to crack open like the cratered surface of an actual pineapple.

Nonetheless, it has garnered status as an enduring favourite across the city, an early-morning breakfast staple or an afternoon treat, served nearly everywhere — from bakeries to cha chaan tengs to dim sum houses. As with dishes that are also iconic throughout the city, you’ll find various iterations from different eateries, but only the best hit the mark of the two most important qualities: a crunchy crust and a fluffy bounce-back in the bread. No to anything that’s filled with too much air — as opposed to bread — or when sugar crust slides off the top. These below are some of the best.

(Hero and featured image credit: @connielovedessert/Instagram)

7 best bakeries to get Hong Kong’s best pineapple bolo buns: