Here are the best pineapple tarts in Singapore to get this CNY 2022

Pineapple tarts are just about the most popular Chinese New Year snack one can find in any home during the season.

It’s easy to see why: the golden hues of the pineapple fruit is a naturally auspicious symbol of wealth, and it also helps that the Hokkien word for pineapple is ong lai, which literally means “prosperity come.”

These golden goodies aren’t one and the same: some are shaped in a ball, some are open-faced, and others take it one step further by moulding it into an actual pineapple shape.

Whether you’re buying some for your guests when they come over (the eight a day limitation only means more days of celebration!) or for yourself when you’re pigging out over some Netflix specials, here are some of the best pineapple tarts to get this year.

The best pineapple tarts in Singapore to buy this Chinese New Year 2022:

