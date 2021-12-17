You can’t go wrong with pizza, especially not when there’s a party you’re hosting.
There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing those satisfied faces when you serve up slices of delicious pizza, delivered straight to your doorstep. The best part? Everyone leaves happy. Whether it’s four-cheese, margherita, or pepperoni that you like, there’s bound to be a pizza out there that aligns with their tastebuds.
But we’re not talking about your average fast-food chain pizza delivery in Singapore. Today, we’re championing gourmet wood and stone-fired pizzas. These life-changing slices are made in-house, topped with fresh ingredients, and are beautifully charred for tons of smokey flavour, before being sent directly to your home for a some well-deserved indulgence.
There’s a pizza for everyone in town, so here are our picks for the best pizza deliveries in Singapore.
11 best pizza deliveries in Singapore to elevate your parties with this year:
All of Amo’s pizzas are made with slow dough fermentation, topped with fresh seasonal ingredients and baked in an Italian wood-fired oven for a blistery charred finish. Their delivery menu features nine different pies: from the classic Neapolitan-style pizzas such as the Margherita DOP to the signature pizzas like the Broccolini, Pancetta, Pumpkin and Smoked Mozzarella. To make it an even better night, Amo has bundle deals that include both their pizza and a handpicked selection of red, white or sparkling wines. In case you’re wondering, dairy and gluten-free options can also be requested to cater to all dietary needs.
Blue Label is bringing their favourite pies to us during this trying period, and we cannot be more excited. Those who prefer a more traditional variety of pizzas can opt for The Original Famous Pizza, a five-cheese blend with a tomato base garnished with fresh basil. If you’re more adventurous, we strongly recommended going for something a bit more unique when it comes to Blue Label’s menu: try a slice of their Umami Bomb, a 14-inch pizza topped with shiitakes, spinach, anchovy, and dazzled with goat’s cheese on a cornmeal crust.
If you’re hankering for a slice of thin-crust pizzas, you might want to consider getting some at Extra Virgin Pizza (EVP). Each of their pies are made with unbleached and unbromated flour, and topped with extra fresh ingredients, making sure that diners are only served the best. Unlike regular thin-crust pizzas, the ones from EVP are surprisingly chewy, making each bite a heftier one compared to others. The Shellfish-Love pizza was a crowd favourite, and meatless options like the Pistachio and Pumpkin were well-received too.
Extra Virgin Pizza delivers across the island daily. If you want to head out for a breather, just order ahead for takeaway and pick it curbside, located at Asia Square Tower 1.
Under the care of executive chef Joe Ong, Lino’s thin-crust pizza dough is lovingly hand-rolled, proofed for 48 hours and baked in a wood-fired oven for a light and airy crust. Must-try dishes include the Burrata Pizza, a 12-inch pizza topped with slow-roasted cherry tomatoes and a beautiful mound of burrata that is covered with basil pesto. Creamy, earthy and altogether well-balanced, this is one pizza you’ll never forget.
Lino is now available for delivery on Oddle, Deliveroo, and GrabFood. Takeaway service is also available, but be sure to dial +65 6463 5282 to place your orders before picking up your dishes 7 Binjai Park.
If you’re looking for fuss-free, hearty Italian cuisine with a contemporary twist, you’ve got to give Publico Ristorante a try. Expect classic flavours like the Margherita, Prosciutto and the Frutti di Mare, but for something special, try their white pizza, the Tartufata. Its crisp, smokey white base is smothered in mozzarella, porcini mushrooms and smoked scamorza, making it one mouthwatering vegetarian pizza that’ll satisfy even the meat-eaters.
Publico Ristorante is now available for delivery on foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood. Takeaway service is also available on their new Publico-To-Go service.
If you haven’t already tried UK-based PizzaExpress, then you’re seriously missing out. Here, trained pizzaiolos toss and put together every pizza by hand, and offer scrumptious creations such as La Reine (a glorious mix of Mushrooms, olives, ham, mozzarella and passata) and American Hottest (a tongue-tingling option topped with pepperoni, hot green peppers, jalapeño peppers, fresh red chilli, spicy Italian sausage, and the works. Vegetarians will also appreciate the Impossible Teriyaki, which sees a thin crust pizza topped with sautéed leek, spring onions, and charred teriyaki-ginger Impossible meat.
Order a minimum of S$80 for free delivery.
Sourdough and pizza? Enough said, we’re sold. The slices at Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza are lovingly crafted from a 100 year old strain of sourdough culture all the way from a San Francisco bakery, to produce a crispy, fluffy dough each time. Meat lovers will do well with the Roast Beef & Garlic Sourdough, but we reckon those new to the brand to the Mushroom Pesto Sourdough, better known as chief baker Roy’s favourite.
There is a delivery charge of S$8 to S$16 based on distance, but diners who spend a minimum of S$45 will be able to get free delivery just by adding a serving of their crowd favourite Parmesan Garlic Knots.
From Cicheti’s Naples-imported wood-fired oven comes pies after pies of mouthwatering classics that’ll sure to satisfy any pizza lover. Here, feast on the Ortolana, a vegetarian option laced with generous servings of eggplant, zucchini, garlic, stracciatella and oregano, or take a bite out of the Bella Napoli, complete with a whole burratina, datterino, Prosciutto di Parma, wild arugula and aged balsamic for good measure. The selection at Cicheti is available for both delivery and takeaway.
If you’re a die-hard fan of Lucali’s famous 18-inch pie (you have taste just like Jay Z and Beyonce, we might add), then you’ll be chuffed to know that they’ll be serving up their slices all-day during this Phase 2 (Heightened Alert). The menu includes their ever-favourite Cacio e Pepe, and you can even grab a couple of their wine kits to round up your meal with. Read about our review here.
Lucali BYGB’s islandwide delivery and curbside takeaway will be available 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 66 Kampong Bugis, Level M.
Santi’s, a concept that’s brought to you by the same behind Sarnies Singapore focuses on the art of the open flame. Here, slow-fermented pizza dough forms the base of the pie, before it’s crowned with a selection of toppings that are sure to impress. The Catalan Salters, for instance, sees an aromatic combination of roasted garlic confit, broccolini, ortiz anchovies, fior di latte and roasted garlic oil, while Baby Don’t Herd Me features an addictive smoked lamb leg. Want to make it a meal? The Family Set for 2-3 people comes with one Grilled Squid, one Green Pig pizza, an Octopus & bean ragu and a Double Chocolate Tart for dessert.
Think of Wild Child Pizzette as the cheeky cousin to the pizzas at Cicheti: still wonderfully delicious, just a little more fun. The neat 10-inch pies are all at once chewy and crisp from it’s double fermentation and stint in the wood-fired oven, best had with a beer or some natural wines in hand.
Read our review here.