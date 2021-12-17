You can’t go wrong with pizza, especially not when there’s a party you’re hosting.

There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing those satisfied faces when you serve up slices of delicious pizza, delivered straight to your doorstep. The best part? Everyone leaves happy. Whether it’s four-cheese, margherita, or pepperoni that you like, there’s bound to be a pizza out there that aligns with their tastebuds.

But we’re not talking about your average fast-food chain pizza delivery in Singapore. Today, we’re championing gourmet wood and stone-fired pizzas. These life-changing slices are made in-house, topped with fresh ingredients, and are beautifully charred for tons of smokey flavour, before being sent directly to your home for a some well-deserved indulgence.

There’s a pizza for everyone in town, so here are our picks for the best pizza deliveries in Singapore.

11 best pizza deliveries in Singapore to elevate your parties with this year: