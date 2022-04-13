Lifestyle Asia
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Love cacio e pepe? Here’s where you can get the best plates in Singapore
Love cacio e pepe? Here’s where you can get the best plates in Singapore
Food & Drink
13 Apr 2022 11:30 AM

Love cacio e pepe? Here’s where you can get the best plates in Singapore

Jethro Kang
Love cacio e pepe? Here’s where you can get the best plates in Singapore
Food & Drink
Love cacio e pepe? Here’s where you can get the best plates in Singapore

Anthony Bourdain raved about it. J. Kenji López-Alt eats it out of the skillet. And Massimo Bottura riffed on it in a way only a famous Italian chef can. Introducing cacio e pepe, and where to get some best examples in Singapore.

Roman in origin and Italian for Cheese and Pepper, cacio e pepe is defined by its minimalism. There’s pasta, which can range from spaghetti to more fanciful shapes. Pecorino cheese is essential, and so is black pepper. But its simplicity means subpar ingredients and off-the-mark cooking have nowhere to hide.

Perhaps that’s why only a few restaurants in Singapore attempt to faithfully recreate the classic. Caffe Fernet is one, with distinct mafaldine pasta and Kampot black pepper. Bar Cicheti is another, preferring bucatini and black pepper from Sarawak. For Pasta Bar, it’s hand rolled garganelli and a shower of pecorino at the end.

Less pasta-centric venues also do cacio e pepe well. Gemma is an example, which applies the same dedication to the dish as it does to its steaks. Lucali BYGB joins the crowd with a fusilli rendition that’s just as popular as its pizzas. See below for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: AlexPro9500/iStock/Getty Images & Caffe Fernet)

5 best places in Singapore to order cacio e pepe from:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Caffe Fernet

1 /5

Caffe Fernet

Jigger & Pony’s Italian concept turns to the striking mafaldine pasta for its take on the dish. The wide, flat, ribbon edged pasta is tossed with grated 24-month parmesan, pecorino D.O.P. and locally sourced cracked Kampot pepper, producing a sumptuous meal that’s big enough for two, or one ravenous individual.

S$26++ 

Mondays to Thursday, 5pm – 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to midnight
Sundays, 12pm to 11pm

Address
70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9178 1105
Book here
Bar Cicheti

2 /5

Bar Cicheti

Bar Cicheti’s cacio e pepe starts off with bucatini, a thicker, hollow kind of spaghetti. It’s then twirled with freshly grated parmesan, Sarawak black pepper and marjoram, before a final squeeze of lemon brightens the dish up.

S$30; available for delivery only

Daily, 12pm to 2.30pm, 6pm to 10.30pm

Address
10 Jiak Chuan Rd, Singapore 089264 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6789 9801
Book here
Gemma Steakhouse

3 /5

Gemma Steakhouse

Besides meats, Gemma Steakhouse knows how to manipulate pasta into a gorgeous cacio e pepe. A rich, velvety sauce clings to spaghetti from the storied Monograno Felicetti, which makes them from an organic, single-variety grain. Once the dish is served, a server comes round with a grinder the size of a small child and cracks black pepper over it.

S$28++

Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 2.30pm, 6pm top 10.30pm

Address
1 St Andrews Road 05-03 National Gallery, Singapore 178957 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8787 0977
Book here
Lucali BYGB

4 /5

Lucali BYGB

Pizza may rule at Lucali, but their cacio e pepe is also a star. It starts with long curls of fusilli pasta, which are joined by pecorino and black pepper, then topped with more freshly grated pecorino. As a colleague describes it, it’s “creamy, velvety rich and highly addictive.”

S$35++

Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5pm to 11pm
Fridays to Sundays, 12pm to 3pm, 5pm to 11pm

 

Address
66 Kampong Bugis, Level M, Singapore 338987 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8284 1325
Book here
Pasta Bar

5 /5

Pasta Bar

Pasta Bar takes pride in making all their pastas in house, and the cacio e pepe is no exception. Squares of dough are rolled into a short, tube-like shape to become garganelli, then tossed with pecorino, parmesan and black pepper. A shower of freshly shaved pecorino is the final brushstroke to the art piece.

S$28++

Mondays to Wednesdays, 6pm to 10.30pm
Thursdays to Sundays, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm

Address
55, 01-05 Keong Saik Rd., 089158 google map
Website
Website here
Book here
Food Restaurants Pasta Italian cuisine Italian Restaurants Singapore
Jethro Kang
Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.