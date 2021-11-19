Here’s where you can enjoy authentic Nepalese food in Singapore

Nepal is romanticised for its astounding landscape and resilient people, but its cuisine deserves similar praise.

Deceivingly rustic yet incredibly complex, it draws influences from cultures both in and around Nepal, and encapsulates much of what the country is about. For a peek into what makes the place so special, here are eight restaurants where you can eat Nepalese food in Singapore.

Nepal is a bacon strip of a land that separates two major Asian powers. To its north is China, while the rest of it borders India. Geographically, the country straddles both the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which gives Nepal fertile plains and forested hills in the south, and the Himalayan mountain range up north, including Mount Everest.

This diversity also extends to Nepal’s people. According to a 2011 census, the country has 125 distinct ethnic groups that speak 123 languages. Many also have their own religions in addition to Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity and Islam. The majority of its 26.5 million-strong population reside in the capital of Kathmandu, followed by Pokhara and Lalitpur.

The cuisine is equally wide ranging. The food is hearty, with plenty of root vegetables and meats like chicken and mutton. Hints of China appear in dishes like momo, a steamed dumpling, and a noodle soup called thukpa. Spices, lentils and curries reflect a kinship with India. At the same time, uniquely Himalayan ingredients like jimbu, a medicinal herb, are also used.

In Singapore, you can try examples from Lomba, which cooks jimbu with chicken and paneer. From Gurkha Palace is a dried meat called sukuti, and Everest Kitchen offers a Newari barbecued chicken. For momo, Malingo cooks them in a range of styles to be enjoyed as bar food.

Shish Mahal brings Michelin refinement to its range of Nepalese dishes, while Himalaya Kitchen replaces cheese for mutton in a palak paneer. Look for the fragrant yogi bhuja rice dish at Amber Tandoor, and the crispy chickpea fritters with Nepali spices from Tims.

Read on to find out more about where to eat Nepalese food in Singapore: