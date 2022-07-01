Wrap it up: 9 best places to eat popiah in Singapore

This post about the 9 best places to eat popiah in Singapore is personal.

My wife and I recently moved back to our previous neighbourhood, and she has been despondent that our regular popiah stall is gone. But her grief has been transformed into a guide that hopefully benefits you.

A dish of Fujian origin, popiah is a wheat wrap that is thin and crepe-like. Similar to a spring roll or burrito, it is used to encase ingredients like braised turnip, beansprouts, crushed peanuts, and shredded omelette. Some hawkers see fit to add prawn, others might include pork lard.

The dish was traditionally eaten around Qingming, a Chinese festival that honours the dead, and is commonly sliced before serving. Today, hawkers around Singapore offer them daily, and some of the island’s top examples have been recognised by the Michelin Guide. Read on for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: Qiji)

9 best places to eat popiah in Singapore