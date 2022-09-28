Despite ditching dairy, these desserts are still as fabulous as their traditional counterparts.

As awareness of sustainable, plant-based diets grows, more brands in Singapore are now offering desserts that are dairy-free, with many also sans refined sugar, eggs, and gluten.

Renowned Belgian chocolatier Callebaut, for instance, recently released their NXT line of 100 percent plant-based chocolates, and collaborated with local pastry chefs to create cakes, chocolate bites, and cookie doughs using it. Coolhaus brings some California cool to Singapore with their celebrity-endorsed range of animal milk-free ice creams.

Then there are local companies including The Ice Cream Cookie & Co, Delcie’s, and Róa that are pushing locally-made ice creams, cakes, and cookies that are suitable for vegans, diabetics, and those on ketogenic meal plans. See below for more.

11 best dairy-free and plant-based desserts in Singapore