Despite ditching dairy, these desserts are still as fabulous as their traditional counterparts.
As awareness of sustainable, plant-based diets grows, more brands in Singapore are now offering desserts that are dairy-free, with many also sans refined sugar, eggs, and gluten.
Renowned Belgian chocolatier Callebaut, for instance, recently released their NXT line of 100 percent plant-based chocolates, and collaborated with local pastry chefs to create cakes, chocolate bites, and cookie doughs using it. Coolhaus brings some California cool to Singapore with their celebrity-endorsed range of animal milk-free ice creams.
Then there are local companies including The Ice Cream Cookie & Co, Delcie’s, and Róa that are pushing locally-made ice creams, cakes, and cookies that are suitable for vegans, diabetics, and those on ketogenic meal plans. See below for more.
11 best dairy-free and plant-based desserts in Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
Delcie’s was created in 2009 and claims to be the first in Singapore to sell healthier cakes. They use mainly organic, low-GI, plant-based ingredients, and divide their products under sections including keto, diabetic- or baby-friendly, gluten-free, and vegan. Cakes include the popular Basque Burnt Cheesecake, the seasonal Chempedak and Durian, and Tiramisu, as well as cupcakes, cookies, and macarons.
2 /11
Kind Kones blossomed in 2017 from the two founders’ goal to create an entirely plant-based ice cream that is also free from refined sugar, artificial additives, and mostly gluten-free. From their home kitchen, the brand now has locations in Singapore and Malaysia, offering flavours from Charcoal Vanilla to Double Chocolate Brownie made with Callebaut NXT milk and dark chocolates. Other dessert items include Keto Carrot Cake, raw protein balls, and cookies.
3 /11
Founded in 2009 at the Coachella Valley Music Festival and seen in the hands of Hollywood celebrities, Coolhaus makes their scoops from Perfect Day’s animal-free diary, which uses microflora to create the same dairy protein found in traditional milk. There are currently six flavours available here, from Mint Chocolate Chip with fresh mint leaves to Molten Chocolate with chewy chocolate cake bites and rich fudge swirls.
Available at Cold Storage, Giant Hypermarket, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest and selected FairPrice Supermarket stores across the island as well as online through Redmart.
4 /11
Róa, which is Icelandic for calm, stemmed from founder and baker Jane Tan’s desire to enjoy cakes despite her egg, dairy, and gluten intolerances. She shot to popularity with her Midnight Cake, which is made with avocado, brown rice milk, and psyllium husk, and consists of fluffy dark chocolate sponge cake layered with dark chocolate ganache, wrapped with chocolate, and topped with edible gold flakes and Moroccan rosebuds. Other favourites include the Gâteaux Mousse Chocolate Cake made with NXT Dark Chocolate, while the Floral Chocolate Cake utilises lima beans, matcha powder, beetroot juice, and coconut milk.
5 /11
Everyone’s favourite oat milk brand, Oatly, released an ice-cream line with its signature dairy-free beverage last year in countries like the UK, and they’ve just announced the launch of the vegan ice-cream here in Singapore. Available in six flavours, each tub is not only vegan — it is also free from dairy, lactose, and soy ingredients.
Available at Redmart and selected Fairprice Finest outlets.
6 /11
Ben & Jerry’s has always been a staple in any ice-cream lineup, and now with their neat Non-Dairy pints, we expect them to be a firm favourite amongst our vegan buddies too. Each tub is made with a blend of almond milk and is 100 percent certified vegan, which means it doesn’t include animal products of any kind — including eggs, dairy or honey. As of now, the brand has four different flavours to choose from within this range: Caramel Almond Brittle, Chocolate Caramel Cluster, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie.
7 /11
From just two products in 2017, Oh My Goodness! has grown to offer gluten-, dairy-, and refined sugar-free cakes, breads, cookies, and pizza bases. The signature Golly is a dark chocolate cake made entirely out of almond with honey, eggs, olive oil, vanilla extract, and pink Himalayan sea salt, while Golly Vee is a vegan lemon-raspberry cake with unsweetened applesauce, unrefined cane sugar, and non-GMO polenta. For those who always want freshly baked cookies on hand, the brand sells ready-to-bake cookie doughs in two flavours, both using Callebaut NXT dark chocolate.
8 /11
The words healthy and indulgent need not be at either side of the coin when it comes to the R’ice Cream from Smoocht. Here, the company uses organic brown rice milk and organic sugar cane juice to create guilt-free, vegan ice cream that’s low in calories and lower in carbon footprint as well. As for their flavours, choose between fruity ones like the Strawberry Fields and the Tropical Coconut or the favourites like the Chocolate Hazelnut, Kyoto-Uji Matcha and Atlantic Sea Salt Gula Melaka.
9 /11
If you’re not familiar with Momolato, here’s a quick catchup: the local gelato supplier is the brand behind the treats from many of Singapore’s premier hotels, restaurants and cafes. Besides your regular gelatos, the brand is also home to a line of dairy-free, vegan treats that cater to a different customer base. There’s a whole range of flavours here, but our picks have got to be the Purple Hokkaido Lavender Coconut, a delightfully aromatic Hokkaido lavender-infused treat drizzle of wildflower honey and the Dark Chocolate Coconut, a Belgian couverture dark chocolate topped with chocolate toasted coconut chips.
10 /11
Locaba is a portmanteau of Low Carb Bakery, a brand founded by Austrian-born Markus Berndt and brought to Singapore by hospitality arm Ponte Group. Their vegan cakes are low-carb, free of refined sugars and gluten, as well as keto and diabetic-friendly, and span options such as Black Forest Cake, Salted Caramel Crumb Cake, Earl Grey Vanilla, Strawberry Chocolate, and Blueberry Yogurt. Other desserts include vegan Peanut Butter & Raspberry Swirl gelato, Yuzu Parfait, cupcakes, and soft cookies.
11 /11
The Ice Cream Cookie & Co is one of the first few brands that ventured into vegan ice cream in Singapore. Their goal? To create guilt-free treats that taste just as good as traditional ice cream. If you’re a purist, flavours like Vegan Dark Chocolate will be right up your alley, but if you’re feeling more adventurous than usual, the Onde Onde is a pandan-infused pint with chewy mochi bits that’s worth a go.