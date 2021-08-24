Where to find the best prawn noodles in Singapore

Every Asian nation has a soupy noodle dish tagged to its identity. For Japan, it is ramen, for Vietnam, pho, for China, it is mian xian, and so it goes. Apart from signifying its native food culture, these noodles all share a common thread — the quality of the broth is of utmost importance.

If we run with that thread and canvass Singapore’s food landscape for a fitting candidate, we will land on prawn noodles. Prawn noodles, also known as hae mee, is a ubiquitous hawker centre dish that rarely gets as much attention as, say, fishball noodles or bak chor mee on the international circuit, but to locals, this rich bowl of umami is a labour of love that many are willing to spend half a day queueing for.

The lengthy list of ingredients that go into the broth — prawn heads, spices, pork ribs, and various Asian sauces — belies the simple, straightforward pleasure a good portion of prawn noodle soup offers the diner. With the dish being so common, however, prawn noodle soup can be a hit-or-miss experience, particularly the latter if you don’t know which hawker stalls stock the good stuff.

We at Lifestyle Asia take great pride when it comes to being in the know, so we’ve rounded up some of the best prawn noodles in Singapore for all you tireless gourmands.

Beach Road Prawn Noodle House

Ask a Singaporean for prawn noodle recommendations and there’s a high chance you’ll get directed to Beach Road Prawn Mee. This East Coast-based eatery has earned its stellar reputation with its sweet, balanced broth that doesn’t overwhelm with MSG, the generous portions of fresh prawns that top each bowl, and the melt-in-your-mouth ribs that finish the holy trinity in your bowl.

Queues may be long all day, especially over the weekends, but the stall owners are thankfully very efficient.

Beach Road Prawn Noodle House is located at 370 East Coast Road, Singapore 428981, tel: +65 6345 7196

Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle

Formerly known as Noo Cheng Adam Road Big Prawn Noodle, this humble stall has a Bib Gourmand accolade from the Michelin Guide, and one well deserved too. You can taste the time it took to simmer the broth to its final, near-creamy state of briney goodness with every mouthful, and if that is not enough of a treat, you can opt to order its premium servings, priced at S$20 and S$25, where the prawns that dress your noodles come jumbo-sized.

Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle is located at #01-04 Zion Road Food Centre, 70 Zion Road, Singapore 247792.

Da Dong Prawn Noodles

Joo Chiat’s Da Dong Prawn Noodles have attained a cult following, with hordes willing to line up from the break of the morning just to try its topaz broth brimming with flavour – the product of a longstanding family recipe the owners keep hush-hush.

Though many prawn noodle broths are beloved for being seriously thick and heavy in profile, Da Dong manages to make its broth rich, yet light enough so you don’t feel like you need a gulp of water to assuage the salt after every few spoons.

Da Dong Prawn Noodles is located at 354 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427600, tel: +65 9817 1663.

545 Whampoa Prawn Noodles

The prawn noodles served by the hawkers at 545 Whampoa is as simple and as hearty as it gets. There are no frills, just simple whorls of egg noodles swimming in a pleasant, prawn-rich broth, topped with peeled crescents of shrimp scattered and pieces of lean pork. The stall owners have been doing this for three generations, and have attracted the likes of Anthony Bourdain, Massimo Bottura and Julien Royer to its front. We’ll let that speak for itself.

545 Whampoa Prawn Noodles is located in Tekka Food Centre, #01-326, 665 Buffalo Road, Singapore 210665.

Hoe Nam Prawn Noodles

Hoe Nam’s prawn noodles have withstood the test of time. Still as good as it was in 1971, the stall now has expanded its offerings to over 20 versions of the classic dish, with accoutrements that span baby abalone to offal.

Of all the reasons Hoe Nam is a favourite, the one that recurs most often is its broth. The owners fry off prawn heads in hot oil to tease out its goodness before letting them simmer for eight hours to create a stock that genuinely fills you with chagrin once you’ve reached the final scoop.

Hoe Nam Prawn Noodles is located at 31 Tai Thong Crescent, Singapore 347859, +65 6281 9293.