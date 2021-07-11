Heading to Japan is something we might not be able to do now in these trying times, but that won’t stop us from craving a comforting bowl of ramen.
The perfect companion to a gloomy afternoon, each steaming bowl is filled with al dente noodles cooked to perfection, bathed in a rich broth and topped with flavourful slices of char siew — this imagery alone is enough to invoke serious hunger pangs.
Thanks to Singaporeans’ love for Japanese food, there isn’t any shortage of excellent ramen on our sunny shores. Here, we’re sharing some of our favourite ramen restaurants in town that are serving their bowls right to your doorstep.
(Hero image credit: j on Unsplash)
Best ramen restaurants in Singapore you can order food from –
If you’re missing some of Ramen Nagi’s award-winning tonkotsu broth, you don’t have to worry. Those who are more adept in the kitchen can try their hand at making their own with the store’s ramen kits. For those who don’t have the time, Ramen Nagi is serving four of their speciality ramen bowls. We recommend Black King for its sweet and fragrant black garlic soup base, while Red King is perfect for spice lovers looking to work up a sweat.
(Image credit: Ramen Nagi)
Ask any Singaporean where to get a good bowl of ramen and more often than not, they’d direct you to Ippudo. The restaurant was first conceptualised by Shigemi Kawahara to rejuvenate the Kyushu ramen scene in the 1980s, and has since expanded to our sunny shores. For a twist on the regular tonkotsu ramen, get the Akamaru Shinaji, a creamy rich broth enhanced with miso and garlic oil. Ippudo is currently available on Deliveroo and GrabFood.
(Image credit: Ippudo)
Tsuta is the world’s first Japanese ramen eatery to obtain a Michelin star, and they’ve brought their bowls to Singapore to feed all our ramen cravings. You’ll find six types of soup bases on the menu: from the conventional shio, shoyu, miso and tonkotsu to the unique kurobishio and mala tonkotsu broth.
(Image credit: Tsuta Ramen)
Unlike other restaurants that simmer pork bones to create a thick, dense broth, Marutama Ramen’s soup base is extracted from chicken. This results in a lighter, cleaner tasting bowl that won’t put you into a food coma after lunch. Diners here often ask for an extra portion of their hand-made noodles to slurp up the extra broth, so make sure you do the same when ordering online. Delivery is available via Foodpanda and Grabfood.
(Image credit: Marutama Ramen)
If you’re looking for a bowl big on meaty flavours, you’ll find the perfect bowl at Tampopo. Its deluxe black pig shabu ramen is packed with intense flavour, and the fatty, stringy kurobuta complements the creamy soup to a tee. If you’re not up for a steaming bowl of ramen, Tampopo has bento boxes and rice dishes as well. Delivery is available via GrabFood.
(Image credit: Tampopo)
Other than the regular soupy-bowl of ramen, no-broth ramens are a popular option amongst locals too. At Kajiken, you won’t regret trying the Nagoya-style Mazesoba. It features al dente noodles cooked to perfection topped with spicy minced pork, a silky smooth onsen egg and a generous serving of chopped spring onion. The result is an amazing combination that delivers a subtly spicy kick with every bite. Delivery is available via GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.
(Image credit: Kajiken)
Menya Kanae is best known for their rich, signature prawn broth ramen, but if you’re not one for soups in the heat, you’d best off some of their no-broth ramens. All of the dry ramens — also known as Maze-men — comes complete with the restaurant’s Specialty Ebi Sauce, and they come in variations of the Sapporo Ebi Maze-men, Kani Crab Maze-men, and Chashu Miso Maze-men.