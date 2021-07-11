Heading to Japan is something we might not be able to do now in these trying times, but that won’t stop us from craving a comforting bowl of ramen.

The perfect companion to a gloomy afternoon, each steaming bowl is filled with al dente noodles cooked to perfection, bathed in a rich broth and topped with flavourful slices of char siew — this imagery alone is enough to invoke serious hunger pangs.

Thanks to Singaporeans’ love for Japanese food, there isn’t any shortage of excellent ramen on our sunny shores. Here, we’re sharing some of our favourite ramen restaurants in town that are serving their bowls right to your doorstep.

(Hero image credit: j on Unsplash)

Best ramen restaurants in Singapore you can order food from –