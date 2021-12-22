The 11 must-visit restaurants at Keong Saik Road

Chinatown is, and has always been, a bustling food haven. With all the hawker centres and eateries around the corner, it is little wonder why the area is such a tourist hotspot. But if one decides to go for a spot of exploring, Keong Saik Road would turn up as a pleasant discovery. Don’t just hear it from us: Lonely Planet’s even listed the district as one of its top 10 must-see Asian destinations.

Stowed away from the heart of Chinatown, the hip enclave is a relatively peaceful respite from the crowds. It’s also a cosy spot, compared to Telok Ayer, with colonial buildings all tightly packed together. Yet, each small pocket of space sees a unique dining experience from laidback bistros to innovative restaurants.

The best way to check out Keong Saik Road is to stroll down and try any restaurant. You’d be hard-pressed to find a bad time at any of these places. If time’s not on your side, this quick guide to Keong Saik’s star eats will prove helpful.

Below, 11 best restaurants in Keong Saik to check out for an unforgettable meal this weekend:

(Hero and featured image credits: Bar Cicheti)