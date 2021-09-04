The 14 must-visit restaurants in Robertson Quay

Post-Zouk, Roberston Quay has not been the most vibrant of enclaves — especially when compared to the neighbouring Clarke Quay party zone. In turn, the peaceful riverside makes for a leisurely spot for brunches and dog-watching.

A lazy afternoon can be had at Laurent Bernard Chocolatier for a slice of decadent chocolate cake, or further down the road at Toby’s Estate for a good cuppa joe and eggs Benedict.

But since the 2017 arrival of InterContinental Robertson Quay and a grand update of The Quayside, the area has attracted a fresh influx of new and interesting eats. There are more than just popular brunch spots now. Robertson Quay sees a colourful mixture of casual eats and fine-dining restaurants. Here are the places to check out in the area.