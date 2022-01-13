Usher in the Year of the Tiger with these dine-in reunion dinner set menus

Gatherings are going to be a lot more intimate this year, especially as restrictions continue to limit only five diners at a table.
Yet it doesn’t mean that we’re ditching what is easily the most important aspect of Chinese New Year: the reunion dinner.
The annual affair often comes with the expectation of a whole feast at the table, but we’re not one to slave over the stoves at home — especially not with our new outfits. To make things simpler this year, we recommend ordering a set menu from some of our favourite Chinese restaurants in town.
These sumptuous menus often dole out some of the most exquisite and premium ingredients during this season too, so you can be sure it’ll be a night out to remember.
Staying-in? Check out these Chinese New Year deliveries, bak kwa, and yusheng dishes you can enjoy at home.
The best dine-in reunion set menus to book this Chinese New Year:
- Jade's Auspicious Feast Family-Style Set Menu
- Abundance Set Menu from yi by Jereme Leung
- Lunar New Year Lunch Set Menu from 5 on 25
- Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant's 7-Course Celebratory Menu
- Prosperity Chinese New Year set menu from Mott 32
- Grand Dynasty Menu from Summer Palace
- 吉祥如意宴 from Empire Hotpot
- Splendour Menu from Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro
- Hai Tien Lo's Fortune Blessing Menu
We’re always excited for Jade’s decadent spread during Chinese New Year. Apart from a luxurious, collagen-packed bowl filled delicacies like braised abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber, and fried phoenix claws, the Auspicious Feast Family-Style Set Menu also comes with highlights like the addictive Poached Black Truffle and Chinese Cabbage & Pork Dumpling, which is worth getting seconds for. Be sure to grab pics of the adorable Gold Rush Salmon Yu Sheng when you dine-in, crowned with champagne jelly, shallot oil and kumquat dressing.
To say you’ll be completely stuffed, not to mention wonderfully spoilt by the Abundance Set Menu from yi by Jereme Leung is quite the understatement. If you’re a fan of soup, you’ll be sure to fall in love with the Double-boiled Sea Cucumber Soup with Dried Scallop & Matsutake Mushroom. The Braised Beef Ribs with Tangerine Peel, Carrots & Radish is also a crowd favourite that diners of all ages will enjoy. No reunion dinner is complete without Yu Sheng, and the version here comes with Arctic shellfish, Japanese sweet shrimps and the restaurant’s signature Yunan Rose Dressing.
Andaz Singapore has a new modern Cantonese restaurant up its sleeve: 5 on 25. Helmed by chef Lim Hong Lih, who brings over 20 years of Chinese fine-dining experience (including Assistant Chinese Chef at Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion), 5 on 25 places a strong emphasis on fresh and sustainable seafood. The Lunar New Year Lunch Set Menu this year sees mouthwatering dishes like the Braised Superior Bird’s Nest, Crabmeat and Crab Roe, the Six-head Abalone, and Mushroom and Vegetables, complete with a stellar view of Singapore’s skyline.
Usher in the Year of the Tiger with Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant’s seven-course Celebratory Menu. Kick off the feast with a toss of the Swordfish Yu Sheng with Crispy Fish and Passion Fruit Pearl, before soothing your bellies with a bowl of Bird’s Nest with Lobster Broth, Conpoy, Bamboo Pith and Wolfberry. Other highlights from the menu include the Crispy Sea Cucumber with Crab Roe Superior Sauce, Fish Curd and Chinese Mustard Green. Don’t forget to save space in your stomach for the refreshing Chilled 8-Treasure Carrageen with Loquat too.
Dine in style with the Prosperity Chinese New Year set menu from Mott 32. Apart from a fashionable setting that’ll impress everyone (including future in-laws), the menu also comes with showstoppers like the braised Boston lobster with butter lemon sauce, and the nourishing double boiled abalone and chicken soup with Matsuke mushrooms. All guests who opt for the set menu can enjoy a complimentary glass of the Lunar New Year cocktail “Pineapple Tart”, or a glass of draft beer, house wine or house champagne.
If you’re one to go all out this year, look no further. Chinese Executive Chef, Liu Ching Hai has prepared an opulent S$8,888 Grand Dynasty Menu over at Michelin-starred Summer Palace. The elaborate nine-course menu, which requires an 72-hour advance order, will spotlight some of the most premium ingredients around, complemented by refreshing pours of 30-year aged Pu Er Tea throughout the meal. Highlights of the menu include the Double Boiled Treasures Soup with Cordyceps Sinensis and Grade 5A Bird’s Nest in the Double Boiled Bird’s Nest with Almond Cream served in Young Coconut.
There’s nothing quite like eating hotpot during a reunion dinner, so we’re spotlighting Empire Hotpot‘s nourishing 吉祥如意宴 set menu this Chinese New Year. Here, start with a double-flavoured hotpot: choose between options like the luxurious Empire Supreme Lobster Broth and the nourishing American Ginseng & Angelica Root Fish Head Soup, before tucking into ingredients and dishes like the US Sliced Beef & Shirobuta Pork Belly, Steamed Pork Dumpling with Foie Gras and more. Still hungry? The set menu also comes with Prosperity New Year Pastries to round up your meal with.
Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro is ringing in the new year the best way it knows how — with a delicious, celebratory menu, of course. The Splendour Menu kicks off with a trio of seafood delights — Wealthy Abalone, Amaebi and Salmon Yu Sheng — before it transitions to more opulent options such as the Bird’s Nest Foie gras Chawanmushi with Crabmeat and Crab Roe Soup, the Pan-fried Wagyu Beef Fillet with Roasted Sliced Garlic Chinese-spiced Barbecue Sauce, and the Braised Australian 4-head Whole Abalone with
Premium Sea Cucumber stuffed with Shrimp Paste in Oyster Sauce. If that’s not starting the year off with a bang, we don’t know what is.
Hai Tien Lo’s Fortune Blessing Menu is a family feast worth dining in for. Apart from a decadent double-boiled Buddha Jumps Over the Wall packed with tons of goodies, the menu also offers dishes like the Sliced Barbecued Beijing Duck with Pan-fried Foie Gras, and the Braised Whole Abalone with Prawn and Chinese Lettuce. Round up the meal with a duo of Chilled Avocado Cream with Snow Swallows, as well as the Prosperity Chinese New Year Cake coated with finely-ground nuts and shredded yam.