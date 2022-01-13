Usher in the Year of the Tiger with these dine-in reunion dinner set menus

Gatherings are going to be a lot more intimate this year, especially as restrictions continue to limit only five diners at a table.

Yet it doesn’t mean that we’re ditching what is easily the most important aspect of Chinese New Year: the reunion dinner.

The annual affair often comes with the expectation of a whole feast at the table, but we’re not one to slave over the stoves at home — especially not with our new outfits. To make things simpler this year, we recommend ordering a set menu from some of our favourite Chinese restaurants in town.

These sumptuous menus often dole out some of the most exquisite and premium ingredients during this season too, so you can be sure it’ll be a night out to remember.

Staying-in? Check out these Chinese New Year deliveries, bak kwa, and yusheng dishes you can enjoy at home.

The best dine-in reunion set menus to book this Chinese New Year:

(Hero and featured image credit: Summer Palace)