All the best rice dumplings to savour this Dragon Boat Festival 2022

While we technically could make our own rice dumplings at home for Dragon Boat Festival 2022, the process of prepping the ingredients days beforehand and then hunching over for hours to wrap them all up isn’t what we’d call an ideal weekend.
Thankfully, Chinese restaurants and hotels across the island have come up with their own variations of the traditional rice dumpling, some stuffed with more conservative ingredients that appeal to the masses, while others come wrapped in innovative flavours and newfangled combinations.
This year we’re seeing everything from the traditional nyonya dumpling and decadent abalone-stuffed ones, to unique dumplings that are wrapped in a pork trotters, or come with ingredients like unagi for a playful take on how it’s traditionally eaten.
Read on for the full list of where to get the best rice dumplings in Singapore.
All the rice dumplings in Singapore to savour this Dragon Boat Festival 2022:
(Hero and featured image credit: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant)
Raffles Hotel Singapore is celebrating Dragon Boat Festival the best way they know how — with a medley of sweet and savoury rice dumplings, of course. On the savoury end, guests will be delighted to know that the Traditional Abalone & Jinhua Ham Glutinous Rice Dumpling remains on the menu, while a new variation, the Braised Pork Belly with Preserved Mustard Vegetables Rice Dumpling sees a comforting depth of flavours with slices of braised pork belly and preserved mustard vegetables. Like it sweet? The new Butterfly Pea Flower Kee Chang with Raffles Signature Kaya Jam will be your go-to for sure.
Apart from delivery and takeaway, the rice dumplings at yì by Jereme Leung are also available for dine-in from now to 5 June 2022.
While rice dumplings are traditionally presented in a conical shaped leaf, Path takes diners on a different journey this year during the holiday. Within what seems to be traditional bamboo leaves is an incredible Spanish pork hock that’s tied and stuffed with a generous mix of glutinous rice, porcini mushrooms, chestnuts, Australian abalone, lup cheong and dang gui. If you’ve ever had Ikameshi, or simmered squids with sweet rice, then you wouldn’t be too averse to this interesting take on the rice dumpling.
The Spanish pork dumpling at Path is available from 1 to 4 June 2022 for lunch and dinner (dine-in), as well as for takeaway with a 24-hour notice. While stocks last.
Shang Palace is the perfect place to look for rice dumplings this season. We found a favourite in the Black Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Japanese Purple Sweet Potato Custard wrapped with Mochi Dough, an incredibly addictive dessert especially when eaten warm, and reminiscent of our favourite local dessert, Pulut Hitam. Here, vegetarians can also get their fix with the Dried Sarcodon, Vegan Chicken and Organic Grains Glutinous Rice Dumpling, while traditionalists are welcome to get the Traditional Nyonya or the Truffle Pork with Salted Egg Yolk.
The Shang Palace rice dumplings are available for purchase online from now till 3 June 2022.
If you can’t decide on which flavours to get, then you’d best be grabbing the Glutinous Rice Dumpling Gift Set from Yan Ting. The assortment comes in a trio of flavours: Vegetarian Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Multigrain, the Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Pork Belly and Salted Egg Yolk, as well as our personal favourite, the Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Abalone and Golden Dried Scallops.
Rice dumplings from Yan Ting are available from now to 3 June 2022 for delivery and takeaway.
Those looking for mouthwatering flavours with a twist have to try the selection at Goodwood Park Hotel’s Min Jiang this season. Think Laksa Dumpling with Sambal Chilli, Bak Kut Teh Dumpling, Classic Hokkien-style Dumpling, and Hong Kong-style Dumpling with Homemade Soya Sauce — while these may seem a little far out compared to your regular bak chang, we reckon you shouldn’t beat it till you try it for yourselves.
Min Jiang’s rice dumplings are available from now to 3 June 2022 for delivery and takeaway.
Resorts World Sentosa’s gourmet rice dumplings come in all forms this year. Think a European twist with the Smoked Eel and Pork Tendon Dumpling from chef de Cuisine Dayal Kesha of Michelin-starred table65, as well as a nourishing Zakkoku Okowa Dumpling by Chef Noriyoshi Teruya of Syun that’s filled Sakura ebi, gingko, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and Japanese pepper. Those who want the best of all worlds have to get the Deluxe Dumpling Set with five dumplings.
The Resorts World Sentosa rice dumplings are available for orders from now to 4 June 2022.
Abalone seems to a be a common theme when it comes to decadent rice dumplings, and Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is making use of the decadent oceanic ingredient this year as well. The Abalone with Karasumi & Conpoy Rice Dumpling, for instance, comes with Karasumi, a premium quality mullet roe, a fragrant layer of glutinous rice, abalone and conpoy. Need a less sinful option for a health-conscious friend? Try the Chinese Rice Wine Salt Baked Chicken Rice Dumpling.
The rice dumplings from Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant are available from now to 3 June 2022.