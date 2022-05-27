All the best rice dumplings to savour this Dragon Boat Festival 2022

While we technically could make our own rice dumplings at home for Dragon Boat Festival 2022, the process of prepping the ingredients days beforehand and then hunching over for hours to wrap them all up isn’t what we’d call an ideal weekend.

Thankfully, Chinese restaurants and hotels across the island have come up with their own variations of the traditional rice dumpling, some stuffed with more conservative ingredients that appeal to the masses, while others come wrapped in innovative flavours and newfangled combinations.

This year we’re seeing everything from the traditional nyonya dumpling and decadent abalone-stuffed ones, to unique dumplings that are wrapped in a pork trotters, or come with ingredients like unagi for a playful take on how it’s traditionally eaten.

Read on for the full list of where to get the best rice dumplings in Singapore.

All the rice dumplings in Singapore to savour this Dragon Boat Festival 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant)