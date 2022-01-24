The best salted egg yolk snacks in Singapore to get your hands on now

Like it or not, salted egg yolk snacks are here to stay.

While the craze started in Singapore really started to take off in 2008, the ingredient isn’t exactly revolutionary — it’s actually been a staple in Chinese cuisine for centuries. From being served within mooncakes or on its own with a simple serving of Teochew porridge, the humble ingredient has come a long way since its beginnings.

To say Singaporeans were (and still are) obsessed with the salted egg yolk is quite the understatement. At the peak of its popularity, you couldn’t go two streets without finding something made with the bright, flavourful orange yolks. You could even get a cocktail at (now defunct) Operation Dagger, crafted with salted egg yolk, rum, and sweet caramel.

Salted egg yolk chips from Irvins. Other popular salted egg chip brands include The Golden Duck.

Salted egg yolk chips and fish skins are just some of the most common snacks around these days, usually bought as a gift for friends and family overseas. There are a ton of brands that sell them now, with the most popular ones being Irvins and The Golden Duck, so you probably already know where to get them.

Here, we’re spotlighting some other local makers that also make the savoury ingredient the star. From salted egg ice cream to cookies and bread, these are the our favourite salted egg yolk snacks in Singapore to try.

The best salted egg yolk snacks in Singapore to buy:

(Hero and featured image credit: Love, Afare)