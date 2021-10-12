It’s safe to say that the average Singaporean loves spice.

While the creamy curries with our prata and the tingly McSpicy are great on regular days, nothing really holds a candle to the tongue-numbing addictiveness of Sichuan dishes.

The culinary tradition is founded on seven different flavour profiles: spicy, aromatic, sweet, bitter, sour, flowery (from the peppercorns), and salty. This beautiful dovetail of ingredients, techniques and flavours come together in perfect harmony and distinguishes itself from other regional cuisines in the rest of China.

Sichuan cuisine has gained much traction in Singapore, especially with the easy to order mala xiang guo. Yet, the multi-faceted cuisine is a lot more than a bowl of spicy, stir-fried ingredients. The tingly, flowery Sichuan peppercorn lays the foundation, all whilst being tempered and balanced by the six other flavours.

If you find yourself drawn to the fiery plates despite the heat, you’ve found the right place. Here, read on for the best Sichuan restaurants in Singapore that will satisfy your cravings for spicy food.

(Hero and featured image credit: Birds of a Feather)