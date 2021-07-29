A very wise man named Ron Swanson once said, “I need five courses for dinner, and each course will be steak.”

Call it hedonistic and a cause for impending indigestion, but these are words we subscribe to. Few things in this world can satisfy like a good cut of beef, seared in a pan the way Louis-Camille Maillard intended. Tucking into a steak is as elegantly primal as dining gets.

Not many animal proteins blush pink when sliced and don’t spell salmonella. Instead, the rareness is a small tease to the union of gloriously rendered fat, sinew, and juice that awaits. We could deliver these steak adages for days.

With every good thing comes a bad: steak, as simple as it is, can be one of the most challenging things to prepare if you have no clue what you’re doing. To this, we say, let the experts handle it. Let the steakhouses in Singapore prepare your cut of choice for you, so all that stands in the way between you and channelling Ron Swanson is an order to be made.

While dining at your favourite steakhouse in Singapore may not be the most feasible right now, thankfully these restaurants have now banded to offer steak delivery to your doorstep, still hot off the grill. For our choice of steak delivery options, read on.