Hungry for variety? Try these 6 best tapas restaurants in Singapore

Recent years have seen tapas, or small plates, really surge in popularity.
While tapas’ roots are unmistakably Spanish, and are believed to date back to centuries ago — when bartenders in Seville used slices of ham and cheese as covers for their patrons’ sherry cups — the whole concept of serving up appetisers on sharing plates, has extended beyond its Spanish provenance.
Restaurants specialising in other cuisines have embraced it, pushing out their own renditions of Japanese, Indian, Korean and Chinese tapas. For the latter, think dim sum, but with a fusion twist or the addition of luxurious ingredients such as truffle.
Food purists who aren’t too keen on these newfangled interpretations, however, need not worry too much. As much as tapas have evolved to include a wider range of cuisines, there are still many eateries around town serving up traditional or Spanish-inspired offerings the likes of olives, Patatas Bravas (fried potato), croquettes and Jamon ham.
While tapas bars abound in Singapore, what these restaurants offer is the full service experience, complete with a variety of small plates and substantial mains to fuel you up — so you’ll never leave hungry. Some of these venues even boast a solid repertoire of Spanish wines to quench your thirst.
Here are 6 places we recommend you check out soon.
(Hero and featured image credit: Tapas 24)
Tapas Club at Orchard Central specialises in Spanish tapas such as Croquetas de Setas (mushroom croquettes), Patatas Bravas and Gambas al Ajillo (prawns sautéed with garlic and parsley). For customers hankering for meatier or more substantial dishes, it also offers heartier options such as paella, lamb short ribs and grilled octopus.
Situated in the heart of Chinatown, Esquina is a two-storey tapas bar serving up an array of tapas spanning omelette with onion and potato, Dingley Dell pork jowl with chipotle mayo and pickled pear, and roasted cauliflower with Manchego cheese. If you’re in the mood for something more decadent, try its sea urchin and lobster paella, which is soaked in saffron aioli and topped with snow peas.
This classy Spanish restaurant along Craig Road may be known for its fine dining setting, with formal table settings and starched white tablecloths. But the eatery also houses a casual tapas bar, where patrons can relax at a communal bar counter over fried baby calamari, squid ink croquettes, char-grilled chorizo, and baby lamb chops. Wash these down with some tipples from the restaurant’s range of Spanish wines.
The first Asian outpost of the iconic Barcelonian concept, Tapas 24 brought its buzzy Spanish atmosphere and on-point tapas to the lazy Robertson Quay neighbourhood earlier this year. Besides must-haves like the Bikini Sandwich — a ghee-slathered toast stuffed with black truffles, Ibérico ham, and buffalo mozzarella — we highly recommend going for the Singapore-only Avocado con Pesto. Read here for our full review.
While laid-back tapas eateries are great on a casual weekday, sometimes we’re looking for a locale that’s a little more dressed up. Here’s where Kulto comes in. The Amoy Street restaurant is the brainchild of Chef Jose Alonso, and he helms the kitchen with a belt of experiences from other Spanish joints like Binomio and Tapas Club. The sizeable menu can be hard to digest at fist glance, so here’s a couple of suggestions: the Jamon Ibérico Croquettes, Iberico Chorizo, and Confit Potatoes & Soft Eggs should definitely be on your order list.
La Tapería Wine & Tapas sits under the Les Amis Group of restaurants, as a buzzy spin-off from it’s sister locale La Taperia Restaurant. Before you dig in, you’d best be ordering some wine — here, you’ll find one of the best curations of Spanish wines, complete with old and new world wines in the mix. Peckish guests can pair their wine with classic tapas delights such as the suckling pig croquettes and crispy baby squid, but if you’re feeling really hungry, the 200-day grain-fed Black Angus beef will feed you well.