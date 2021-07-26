Craving some tarts at home? Here’s where to find the best ones in Singapore

Cakes may appear at the top of our list when we’re craving some dessert, but sometimes we’re looking for something with a little more crunch.

Thankfully for us, dessert pies and tarts are creations that are all too familiar to our tastebuds. As we beckon the increasingly warmer months with a sprinkle of beautifully cut fruit laid gently on a perfectly baked base, we’re also taking the time to celebrate some interesting (or should we say Only in Singapore?) choices that make for a flavour-filled makeover unlike any other.

From classics like the Valrhona Dark Chocolate to local flavours such as the Orh Nee (yam paste), read on for the best tart bakeries in Singapore that deliver some sweets to you.

(Hero and featured image credit: Pâtisserie CLÉ)