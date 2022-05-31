Before the grain bowl, there was thunder tea rice, an ancient Hakka dish more fondly known as Lei Cha.

Preparation of thunder tea rice first begins with a painstaking pulverisation of a multitude of vegetables and herbs (which include mugwort, basil, tea leaves and nuts) with a mortar and pestle, which is then added with boiling water to create a bright green soup. On the table, it is served alongside a bowl of rice that’s topped with an assortment of chopped vegetables.

The nutritious, vegetarian bowl was created during the warring Three Kingdoms period in China, said to keep the soldiers in good shape and resistant to disease. Perhaps due to to its strange-looking colour and the characteristic “green” aroma of the soup, thunder tea rice remains a niche, albeit polarising dish in Singapore.

(Image credit: @pameliachia via Instagram)

It isn’t commonly found here either: many hawkers are put off by its labour-intensive process, and most diners would rather opt for a plate of chicken rice than a bowl of greens topped with a thick tea soup.

Yet, we’re seeing a resurgence in popularity over the dish due to the increasing amount of consumers who looking to incorporate more greens into their diet. Read on for some of our favourite thunder tea rice spots in town. After all, there’s no time like the present to get started on the healthy-eating, right?

Here’s where to find the best thunder tea rice in Singapore:

((Hero and featured image credit: @pamelachia via Instagram & Living Wholesome Vegetarian)