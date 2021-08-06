Nostalgia is a large part of the connection we create with food.

Most of the eats we love from childhood tend to be fondly remembered, even if we don’t indulge in them as often once we’ve grown older. A return to enjoying some of the favourites of your youth can be as satisfying as treating yourself to a buffet spread worthy of Henry VIII or a dinner at a Michelin-starred establishment. Especially when these favourites lean sweet.

There remains a handful of surviving traditional cake shops in Singapore that still bake the morsels you so fondly remember. Beyond pandan chiffon or kueh lapis, these heritage establishments have shelves lined with chocolate-rice cream slices, buttery rounds of marble cakes and much, much more. Pay them a visit while they’re still around — they are a part of national food history, after all.

(Hero image credit: Bake Fresh Studio)