Here’s where you’ll find the best vegan dishes in Singapore, according to abillion

Plant-based review platform abillion has released its annual list of ’50 Best Vegan Dishes in Singapore’.

abillion is a digital platform and app that features members’ reviews of plant-based food and products. This is the third year that it has released the awards. This year’s list is based on more than 18,000 reviews that its members posted in 2021. More than 10,000 dishes from over 2,500 individual restaurants were evaluated.

Topping the awards for the second year in a row is The Kind Pho, by Vietnamese vegan restaurant The Kind Bowl. Instead of the traditional slices of beef or chicken, the dish is served with shredded marinated seitan and grilled oyster mushrooms with a belly-warming umami soup in place of the bone-based broth. The Kind Bowl has also bagged five other spots on the list, those being other variations of pho and noodle dishes, as well as a banh mi with “no pork” seitan.

The rest of the entrants are a combination of dishes from healthy and plant-based cafes and, notably, ones from mainstream restaurants. New to the list is Israeli restaurant Miznon with three dishes and Violet Oon. Plant-based meats have also proven that they are here to stay, with Tindle ‘chicken’ and omni meats as prominent favourites.

The number of restaurants on the abillion app surged by 5 times between 2017 and 2021, with growth driven both by new restaurants as well as existing restaurants incorporating vegan items…What is very exciting is that fuelling this growth are not just hardcore vegans or vegetarians but an exponentially growing number of flexitarians who are looking to eat more healthily and ethically. On our own platform, flexitarians are the fastest growing community of members, both in Singapore and around the world.” Vikas Garg, CEO & founder of abillion.

See the full list of The 50 Best Vegan Dishes in Singapore 2022 below:

The Kind Pho, The Kind Bowl Avocado Roll Maki, Herbivore BBQ Delight, The Kind Bowl Tofunagi Don, Lucky Cat Lavan, Miznon Singapore Royal Spicy, The Kind Bowl Unagi Maki, Herbivore Taste it All, Pita Bakery Lion’s Mane Truffle, nomVnom Abi Avocado, Saute Sushi Crazy Baguette, The Kind Bowl Mala Xiang Guo, Green on Earth Vegetarian Cafe Mexican Vegan Fajitas Wrap, Genius Central Singapore Tofunagi Maki, Lucky Cat Jack & Dill Pizza, WellSmoocht No Crab Noodles, The Kind Bowl Japanese TiNDLETM Katsu Curry, Privé Volcano Lava, Saute Sushi Avocado Beetroot Burger, VeganBurg Singapore Summer Roll, The Kind Bowl Japanese Curry Katsu Don, Lucky Cat Steamed Vegetarian Dumplings, Din Tai Fung Truffle Mixed Mushroom Dumplings, Lotus Vegetarian Restaurant Hot TiNDLETM Chicken Burger, Love Handle Dairy-Free Waffles, Hvala Vegan Nachos, Genius Central Singapore Lei Cha Kolomee 擂茶树, Thunder Tree Char Siew Kolo Noodles, Origanics Creamy Shrooms Burger, VeganBurg Singapore Konjac Salmon Sashimi, Lucky Cat Nasi Lemak Fried Chicken, Warung Ijo Falafel Burger (Veganized), Miznon Singapore Omni Kimchi Fried Rice, Green Common Singapore Black Peppered Cowless, nomVnom Falafel Bowl, Genius Central Singapore Cream Spinach-loaded Fries, Love Handle Omni Musubi, Green Common Singapore Cheeseburger, Love Handle Mushroom (Veganized), Miznon Singapore Impossible Satay, Violet Oon Planet Army Stew , Green Common Singapore Croissant, Privé Mixed Mushroom Pizza (Veganized), Genius Central Singapore Monkey King Truffle, nomVnom Ayam Penyet, Warung Ijo Tangsuyuk, Daehwa Vegetarian Fried Mini Potatoes, 成都Chengdu Meatless Meatballs Arabiatta, Green Common Singapore Kung Pao TiNDLETM ‘Chicken’, EMPRESS QQ Cheesy, nomVnom