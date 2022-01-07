Even just a few years ago, Singapore’s list of vegetarian restaurants would have been painfully short.

Thankfully, our vegetarian offerings have evolved from plates of vegetarian noodles with mock char siew from the hawker centre to gourmet diners serving up exquisite dishes. Even more promising is the fact that this plant-based revolution is set to gain even more momentum in the years to come.

To help you broaden your plant-based prospects, we’re rounding up our favourite vegetarian restaurants in Singapore that deliver to your doorstep. From burgers and lasagne to Korean cuisine and Mediterranean plates, there’s bound to something to satisfy.

(Hero image credit: Brooke Lark via Unsplash)

Below, 8 best vegetarian restaurants that deliver plant-based meals to you: