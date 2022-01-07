Even just a few years ago, Singapore’s list of vegetarian restaurants would have been painfully short.
Thankfully, our vegetarian offerings have evolved from plates of vegetarian noodles with mock char siew from the hawker centre to gourmet diners serving up exquisite dishes. Even more promising is the fact that this plant-based revolution is set to gain even more momentum in the years to come.
To help you broaden your plant-based prospects, we’re rounding up our favourite vegetarian restaurants in Singapore that deliver to your doorstep. From burgers and lasagne to Korean cuisine and Mediterranean plates, there’s bound to something to satisfy.
Below, 8 best vegetarian restaurants that deliver plant-based meals to you:
Since McDonald’s doesn’t seem like they’re going to revive the veggie burger anytime soon, its time to seek other alternatives. San Francisco’s Vegan Burg may or may not be the best option for all you plant-based burger lovers. Besides Impossible meat alternatives, you’ll find a whole range of creative flavours like the Chili Krab Burger, the Avocado Beetroot Burger and the crowd favourite Cracked Mayo Burger among others. If you’re not up for carbs, lettuce wraps are also an option in place of buns. Make sure to grab a serving of fried mushrooms or char-grilled broccoli on the side as well. Islandwide delivery is available.
At The Living Cafe, you can enjoy delectable plant-based renditions of your favourite dishes. They’re keeping you well-fed with five different types of salad bowls (including the crowd favourite Tempeh Buddha Bowl) and other raw mains like the Raw Roasted Broccoli Mushroom Pizza and the refreshing Taco Boats.
If you’re too overwhelmed by the wide selection, The Living Cafe has also curated some set menus to aid in your decision-making. The set meal for two comes with two savoury sides, two rice bowls and a choice of red, rose or white organic wine. Delivery is available with a minimum order of S$60.
Craving some Korean dishes after binge-watching Crash Landing on You and Itaewon Class? Here at The Boneless Kitchen, be well assured that your dietary preferences don’t have to clash with your kimchi-jjigae cravings.
The vegetarian Korean eatery has an extensive delivery menu that includes favourites like bibimbap and army stew, packed with veggies that still retain all of its amazing flavours. Delivery fee varies according to location.
Original Sin is definitely a misnomer when it comes to this vegetarian Mediterranean restaurant since there’s no animal-eating guilt involved with their dishes. From the colourful mezze platter complete with hummus, beetroot, and walnut dips to the mouthwatering tandoori skewers (made with mushroom, brinjal, capsicum and tofu), each dish is so deliciously made, you won’t even notice you haven’t had any meat by the end of your meal. Delivery is free for orders above S$100, otherwise, a fee of S$20 applies.
Enjoy a clean plant-based meal in the comfort of your home with Afterglow. The vegan and raw food pioneer has come up with a curated menu for island-wide delivery such as the customised-bento, made for those who love a bit of personalisation, the raw crispy lasagne and the scrumptious three-bean brown rice burger. Make sure to grab a slice or two their Raw ‘Cheese’ cake for dessert. Delivery fees will be waived for orders above S$50.
With dishes that range from pizzas and pastas, to dumpling noodles and burgers, it’s little wonder that this vegan restaurant is one of the most well-known vegetarian spots in town. All dishes here are made from organic ingredients and are free from processed ingredients. If you want to get more out of your healthy meal, be sure to order one of their homemade kefir to go with.
If you’re a frequent visitor of Dempsey Hill, Carrotsticks & Cravings shouldn’t be an unfamiliar name to you. The brunch spot is famed for their deliciously nutritious food made with tons of love and the freshest and finest ingredients you can find on our shores. From the tangy shakshouka to the beloved Happy Vegan Avo served on herb sourdough, breakfast really doesn’t get better and healthier than this.
Ask any vegetarian in Singapore for a recommendation and more likely than not, they’ll direct you to Whole Earth. The affordable plant-based restaurant is so popular, it has been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand Award for the past four years. Besides that, they also serve many local dishes that cater to the tastebuds of Singaporeans as well.
If you’re unsure about what’s good, we recommend the flavoursome Pendang Rendang, Whole Earth’s signature dish that’s made of marinated shiitake mushrooms. The full-bodied dish is best served with a bowl of rice of two, and you’ll be all set for lunch. Bento-boxes are also available for those to want a variety of dishes pre-packed for you. Delivery is available with a minimum order of S$50.