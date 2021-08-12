The Michelin Guide Singpapore has unveiled its 2021 Bib Gourmand list, this time three weeks earlier than the official broadcast of starred restaurants.
For the uninitiated, the Bib Gourmand is a slate of establishments — restaurants and hawker stalls included — nominated by Michelin inspectors that offer diners very good value for money, with a complete and high-quality menu priced at a maximum of S$45.
This year, the Michelin Guide welcomes 12 establishments to the roundup, bringing the total number of venues up to 69. It also marks the fifth edition of the Bib Gourmand selection, with the exception of last year’s hiatus due to the long period of closure of restaurants during the two-month circuit breaker.
Notable new additions include Kotuwa — a Sri Lankan restaurant by chef Rishi Naleendra of Cloudstreet and Cheek Bistro fame — as well as Da Shi Jia, a CBD favourite serving up humble but delicious bowl of prawn noodles.
The list also welcomed back perennial favourites like Sik Bao Sin and Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood, both located in the Geylang neighbourhood of Singapore. The Coconut Club, an Ann Siang Hill favourite for their Nasi Lemak, has also made is way back onto the list after being left out from the selection in 2019.
Read on for the full list (* marks new entrees)
- A Noodle Story, Amoy Street Food Centre
2. Alliance Seafood, Newton Food Centre
4. Ar Er Soup, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre
5. Balestier Road Hoover Rojak, Whampoa Makan Place
6. Bar-Roque Grill, Tanjong Pagar
7. Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, Whampoa Makan Place
8. Bedok Chwee Kueh, Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre
9. Bismillah Biryani, Dunlop Street
10. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang, Bukit Merah View Food Centre
11. Chef’s Kang Noodle House
12. Chen’s Mapo Tofu
13.Chey Sua Carrot Cake, Toa Payoh Lorong 1
14. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck, Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre
15. Da Shi Jia*
16. Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa, Alexandra Village Food Centre
17. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood, Geylang Road Lorong 19
18. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
19. Fei Fei Roasted • Noodle, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre*
20. Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle, Zion Riverside Food Centre
21. Fu Ming Cooked Food, Redhill Food Centre*
22. Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow, Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre
23. Hainan Zi, Chong Pang Market and Food Centre*
24. Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, 78 Smith Street
25. Heng, Newton Food Centre
26. Heng Heng Cooked Food, Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre*
27. Hjh Maimunah, Jalan Pisang
28. Hock Hai Curry Chicken Bee Hoon Noodle, Albert Centre
29. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee, Tiong Bahru Market
30. Hong Kee Beef Noodle, Amoy Street Food Centre
31. Hong Kong Yummy Soup, Alexandra Village Food Centre
32. Hoo Kee Rice Dumpling, Amoy Street Food Centre
33. Indocafe – The White House
34. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff, Amoy Street Food Centre
35. Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre*
36. Joo Siah Bak Koot The, Kai Xiang Food Centre*
37. Ka-Soh, Outram Park
38. Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup, Tiong Bahru Market
39. Kok Sen Restaurant, Keong Saik Road
40. Kotuwa*
41. Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge, Newton Food Centre*
42. Lagnaa, Little India
43. Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh, Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre*
44. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow, Old Airport Road Food Centre
45. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice, Chinatown Complex
47. Muthu’s Curry, Little India
48. Na Na Curry, Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre
49. New Lucky Claypot Rice, Holland Drive Market & Food Centre
50. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
51. Shi Hui Yuan, Mei Ling Market & Food Market
52. Shirokane Tori-tama
53. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond’s Creation)
54. Sin Huat Eating House
55. Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice, Holland Drive
56. Soh Kee Cooked Food, Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre*
57. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, New Bridge Road
58. Tai Wah Pork Noodle, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre
59. The Blue Ginger
60. The Coconut Club*
61. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, Maxwell Food Centre
62. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice, Tiong Bahru Market
63. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre
64. To-Ricos Guo Shi, Old Airport Road Food Centre
65. True Blue Cuisine
66. Whole Earth
67. Yhingthai Palace
68. Zaffron Kitchen, East Coast
69. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head
The Michelin Guide 2021 Singapore will be announced 1 September.
(Hero and featured image credit: Bismillah Briyani)