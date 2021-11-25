Billie Eilish’s vegan chocolate bar might make you “Happier than Ever”

The first vegan chocolate bar from Billie Eilish has been launched, and she’s named the treat after her latest album, “Happier Than Ever.”

The multiple Grammy-winning artist is branching out into the food sector with the release of a vegan chocolate bar bearing the name of her album, “Happier than Ever.” This name is a nod to the theme of mental health, an issue that is very important to the artist.

At 19 years old, the talented singer shows she has more than one trick up her sleeve with the creation of a chocolate bar adapted to her own vegan diet. The “Bad Guy” singer regularly addresses the subject of animal rights on her Instagram account, followed by 44 million followers.

Chocolate Hit

The vegan chocolate bar from Billie Eilish is packaged in an aluminium and compostable cardboard box. In addition, the “Happier Than Ever” bars are made from organic, kosher foods and contain 37% cocoa. However, as the chocolate is made in a German factory that also makes milk-based products, the bars come with a warning that they may contain traces of dairy products. They are therefore “not suitable for people with a milk allergy.”

Shop the “Happier Than Ever” Vegan Classic Chocolate Bar and download Billie’s Buckeyes Recipe to bake with now. https://t.co/BC7FGs4qFp pic.twitter.com/gcwZrFuGFs — billie eilish (@billieeilish) November 11, 2021