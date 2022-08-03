Braci’s ex-chef Mirko Febbrile to host a hawker pop up in Chinatown Complex

This just in: Chef Mirko Febbrile, formerly of one Michelin-starred Braci, is set to host a hawker pop up from 17 August to 17 September 2022.

At the month-long pop-up, he will be featuring four of his favourite classic handmade pastas in collaboration with collaboration with Nudedles.4, an Italian pasta hawker stall, and is set to be his introduction to more diners around the island to his inclusivity, authenticity and warmth, before his new restaurant openings in 2023.

He will present our of his favourite classic handmade pastas — Linguine al Pesto, Ricotta and Tomato Cavatelli, Rigatoni alla Carbonara, and Pappardelle Oxtail Ragu

The hawker pop-up is a collaborative effort between Chef Mirko and Clarence Chooi of Nudedles.4

“Hawker centres are welcoming spaces that are so unique to Singapore. It gathers dedicated cooks who put so much hard work into perfecting a dish, and is also a place where everyone comes together to enjoy great tasting food at affordable prices,” says Febbrile. “I want to do the same by bringing simple, comforting food from my culture.”

For the initiated, Nudedles.4 isn’t your typical Italian pasta hawker stall either: owner Clarence Chooi was formerly a restaurant chef at Michelin-starred restaurants such as Jaan and the (now-defunct) Joel Robuchon. During the pop-up here, diners can expect dishes like the Linguine al Pesto (S$7), Ricotta and Tomato Cavatelli (S$8), Rigatoni alla Carbonara (S$9), and Pappardelle Oxtail Ragu (S$10), with an additional Soft Serve Burrata Ice-Cream (S$5) made specifically for this event.

Chef Mirko Febbrile’s hawker pop-up is located at Chinatown Complex, 335 Smith Street, #02-34, Singapore 050335, from 17th of August to 17th of September 2022, 11am till sold out, and is closed on Mondays.