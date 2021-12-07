The best log cakes in Singapore to devour this Christmas 2021

A party without cake is just a meeting, and we couldn’t agree more with Julia Child on this.
Sure, your usual turkey, ham and roast meats are unmissable on the table, but no one wants to end off the meal with gravy. (Not us at least, but if that’s your kink, we’re not here to judge.) We’re talking dessert, more specifically — log cakes.
You might be able to find traditional log cakes at your local bakery just around the corner, dressed in some chocolate and dusted with gold, but this is Christmas, after all, and we’re going all out. This year, chefs around the island are once again flexing their creative chops with unique designs and flavours to tickle the fancy of fussy diners here, and we’ve taken the liberty to spotlight some of our favourites around town.
Whether you’re hosting dinner this year or you’ve volunteered yourself as the official log cake bearer for your Christmas potluck, these best log cakes in Singapore will tick every box this Christmas 2021.
Below, 8 best log cakes in Singapore to have this Christmas 2021:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Tangy Choya Umeshu Log Cake from The Pine Garden
- Tablescape's Rum and Raisin Log Cake
- Black Truffle Intense Noir Log Cake from Shangri-La Singapore
- RWS' Festive Ruby Chocolate Yule Log with Raspberry
- Vanilla Mango Passion Log Cake from Pan Pacific Singapore
- Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's Pear Belle Helene Yule Log Cake
- St. Regis' St. Regis
- Bianco Natale from Regent Singapore (Dolcetto)
We’re not sure why people are sleeping on the offerings from The Pine Garden. They might be a local heartland bakery, but they’ve constantly proven themselves with their delicious bakes. This festive season, they’re going with an Asian, boozy version of the log cake: think a light salted sour plum spongecake, studded with homemade sour plum Umeshu jello cubes and some Umeshu liqueur to tie it all together. The refreshing, tangy treat is bound to have you grabbing seconds.
Nothing says Christmas like some Rum and Raisin. If you’re tired of having as ice cream, or as part of some fruitcake, try Tablescape’s Rum and Raisin Log Cake. The hefty, decadent cake is crafted with a dacquoise sponge, hazelnut cremeux and rum-soaked raisins that’ve been generously scattered within the Valrhona chocolate mousse. Christmas dessert, sorted.
If you’re stuck with a potluck dinner (who knows how many of those we have to attend this year) and you’re not sure what to bring, we recommend the Black Truffle Intense Noir Log Cake from Shangri-La Singapore. After all, everyone loves chocolate. This version comes with a luxurious dark chocolate mousse, luxuriant black truffle and velvety cream — need we say more?
Those looking for lighter, more refreshing flavours that are still very much festive in appearance (nothing screams Christmas like a bright red cake!), should definitely give RWS’ Festive Ruby Chocolate Yule Log with Raspberry a go. Here, you’ll find freshly-made fruity French ruby chocolate curd and bourbon vanilla Bavarois cream between alternating layers of red fruits mousseline, rose petals coconut biscuits, almond nougatine and tangy raspberry confit.
Christmas in the tropics is our annual theme while living in Singapore, and there’s no better way to celebrate that than with the Vanilla Mango Passion Log Cake from Pan Pacific Singapore. Think citrusy, invigorating flavours within the vanilla-based sponge and mango passion cremeux, alongside diced mango compote that’s bejewelled within the vanilla-flecked white chocolate mousse — if that doesn’t sound like a tropical Christmas to you, we don’t know what does.
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel has a couple of new log cake flavours this year, but one of our personal favourites has got to be the Pear Belle Helene Yule Log Cake. The decadent praline chocolate mousse here is elevated by sweet pear compote, topped only by the crunch of the crispy speculoos base.
Those who truly wish to lean into the Christmas spirit and all its flavours will find themselves falling in love with the St. Regis. The hotel’s namesake log cake is crafted with a luscious Chestnut Bavaroise, complete with vanilla and chestnut cremeux and some almond sponge Dulcey Pailleté feuilletines to tie the whole dessert together.
To say we’re enamoured with the Bianco Natale from Regent Singapore (Dolcetto) is an understatement. It’s beautifully light and refreshing, and the perfect end to any extravagant Christmas meal, if you’d ask us. This snow-white cake is put together with brown butter almond sponge, vanilla-scented crumble, Williams Pear-lemon coulis, and Madagascan Vanilla mousse. The best part? You can get them in three sizes, Grande, Medio, or Individual — perfect for gatherings of any size.