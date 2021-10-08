Want to eat fresh? Here’s where you can buy homegrown produce online

If you’re eating while reading this, most of the food on your plate probably did not come from Singapore.

It’s an unavoidable consequence of living in a country with a land area smaller than Rhode Island, the US’s tiniest state, and a population five times more. Less than one percent of the land mass here is dedicated to food production. As a result, Singapore has to import over 90 percent of its produce.

While the government has diversified its food sources, climate change is reducing arable land worldwide. Thanks to Covid-19, global supply chains have also experienced major disruptions. Meanwhile, people’s appetite for meat and seafood is predicted to grow by 30 percent in the next decade.

To counter these effects, local authorities have launched the ’30 by 30′ initiative that aims to provide 30 percent of the residents’ nutritional needs by 2030. Singapore farmers who use high tech methods such as vertical farming and recirculating aquaculture systems can tap into government support, and their produce are given a label for consumers to easily identify them.

Today, you can buy sorrel to make a sauce for your baked salmon or xiao bai cai for a stir fry. Check out locally raised barramundi when thinking about your next barbecue or steam a red snapper Cantonese-style. When brunch hits, poached Singapore eggs are a luxurious topping on your avocado toast.

Yes, the costs are slightly higher than their overseas equivalents, but with people latching on to the support local movement, why not extend it to farmers here? Read on to find out where you can buy Singapore produce online.