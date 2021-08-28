6 essential cafes and restaurants in Lavender to visit this weekend

Lavender is not the first place to come to mind when looking for dining spots.

The karaoke pubs and industrial buildings around the area don’t make it any more enticing. But sandwiched between seedy affairs and concrete towers are some of Singapore’s hippest cafes and coffee spots, drawing in crowds of brunch-goers over the weekends.

It may not share the same languid vibe as hipster neighbourhoods Tiong Bahru and Katong. Still, cafe-hopping around Lavender is quite like discovering new culinary treasures. Those digging industrial interior designs will find plenty of inspiration here. Not sure where to go? Here’s a quick guide to the best cafes in the enclave.

(Hero and featured image credit: Chye Seng Huat Hardware)