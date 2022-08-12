Here’s where you can buy cult Californian ice cream brand Coolhaus in Singapore

Coolhaus, the cult ice cream brand from California has finally landed in Singapore.

For ice cream fans, the arrival of the brand will certainly be welcomed with open arms (and mouths). Famous for its creamy and indulgent animal-free ice cream, Coolhaus launches in Singapore with six delicious flavours.

Made with planet-friendly, lactose-free, animal-free dairy from Perfect Day, Coolhaus was founded in 2009 at the Coachella Valley Music Festival by Natasha Case and Freya Estreller. What makes it extra special is the use of Perfect Day’s animal-free dairy, which produces 97% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than traditional dairy protein.

This kinder, greener milk protein is not only entirely animal free, but also lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and hormone- and antibiotic-free. Perfect Day’s animal-free milk protein is the first of its kind that’s made by microflora – not cows – to make dairy protein that’s identical to traditional milk.

Growing from a postal van turned ice cream truck, Coolhaus has since transitioned into a fleet of trucks and scoop shops across the United States. It’s also extended its reach across U.S. borders into international markets.

Singapore is the latest market the revolutionary ice cream brand has set its sights on. It’s a good thing too because Singaporeans can now taste the crowd-pleasing cool factor that the ice-cream brand delivers. The brand has thus far achieved quite a following, beloved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, and Zendaya.

Launching here, Coolhaus has brought a selection of its delicious flavours for Singaporeans to try out. This includes Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge, Mint Chocolate Chip, Molten Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookies ‘N Crème, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

The icy treat is now available at Cold Storage, Giant Hypermarket, FairPrice Xtra, FairPrice Finest and selected FairPrice Supermarket stores across the island and online on Redmart for S$13.95. Diners at Privé can also tuck into the delectable Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie. More restaurants are expected to announce Coolhaus dessert creations soon.

(Images: Coolhaus)

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.