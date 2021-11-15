10 Cantonese fine dining restaurants in Singapore for every occasion

Many of us have eaten Cantonese food at one point or another, and the cuisine has a rich, deep history that has evolved into a timeless style of fine dining.

Cantonese restaurants initially grew around the yum cha tradition, which saw friends and family come together over brunch serving Chinese tea and dim sum. Today, people frequent Cantonese restaurants for special occasions such as family gatherings and company dinners — harkening back to the social function of yum cha.

Specialised techniques and specific ingredients are the cuisine’s building blocks, which primarily hails from Guangdong. That includes culinary methods like steaming, stir frying, braising and deep frying. Sauces and condiments are crucial to any Cantonese dish, with red vinegar, oyster sauce, and black bean sauce being some of the most iconic. The addition of preserved ingredients, such as dried shrimp or pickled cabbage, is not uncommon either.

Chefs from Cantonese fine dining establishments today have spent decades refining their techniques and they constantly work to enhance each ingredient’s flavour.