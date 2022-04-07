All the best Easter 2022 brunches, desserts and afternoon teas in Singapore

For anyone who’s lost track of time, Easter 2022 is just over a week away.
The day, while usually celebrated by Christians around the world, has become increasingly popular even amongst those who don’t commemorate the day — complete with brightly coloured (chocolate) eggs, bunnies and of course, food.
Kind of like Christmas, but you know, in the earlier half of the year.
Regardless, we’re taking the chance to try out all the special menus, just because we never turn down an excuse to feast. To help you along your gastronomic weekend, we’ve put together a list of some of the best Easter 2022 desserts, brunches, and afternoon teas in Singapore you can indulge in during this time.
Brunch menus, special desserts, and afternoon teas: how to celebrate Easter 2022 in Singapore
(Hero and featured image credit: Opus Bar and Grill)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Pig out on Easter brunch at Silver Shell Cafe
- Satisfy your sweet tooth with sweets from The Marmalade Pantry
- An Easter to remember with Goodwood Park Hotel
- Pop by Ristorante Pietrasanta for some Easter specials
- A dainty Easter Afternoon Tea at home
- Feast with a view at LeVeL33
- Indulge in an Easter Champagne-Seafood Brunch at Opus Bar and Grill
There’s nothing like pigging out at a brunch buffet on the weekend, and Silver Shell Cafe is making it twice as alluring with their Easter brunch menu. Located in the balmy Sentosa island, the brunch buffet comes with a medley of tender roasts such as Italian Porchetta and Slow-roasted Lamb Leg, fresh seafood including Boston Lobster, as well as a whole selection of Indian classics, Chinese roasts, pastas and a dedicated kids’ selection. Younger guests can also enjoy a special DIY Easter Cupcake Decorating Kit and a Kids’ Easter Goodies Box filled with sweet treats from cookies to chocolates when they dine here on Easter Sunday.
To zhuzh up your celebration at home, we reckon the treats from The Marmalade Pantry will be the perfect addition to your party. The Cracking Surprises Easter Egg, for instance, is a chocolate egg with a mini wooden hammer that reveals a treasure trove of jellybeans, marshmallows, and mini chocolates that’s perfect for kids, but if you’re one for gifting, The Easter Bunny’s Joyful Basket would be better option. The online exclusive comes with a crate basket of one Cracking Surprises Easter Egg, some Baker and Cook’s Hot Cross Buns and an adorable bunny soft toy.
If you’re up for an indulgent meal, the Easter Sunday Mega Brunch at Goodwood Park Hotel will be one to remember. Here, diners will be treated to dishes at L’Espresso, and Gordon Grill and Coffee Lounge, before ending the meal on a sugar high with two Dessert Rooms filled with Easter Poke Cake, Easter Bunny Cupcakes, Crème Brûlée in Egg Shell, and Strawberry Trifle. While you’re there, make sure to check out the one-day-only, pop-up stalls in the hotel that showcase local artists and goods.
What’s a weekend without a feast? Those taking a road trip towards the south west area of Singapore will be rewarded with sumptuous Easter specials at Ristorante Pietrasanta. Here, start your meal with the Salami Carpaccio with pecorino cheese, fava beans, and figs mustard, before moving on to mains like the Tordelli Sausage with Braised Meat Jusor Pizza Quattro Stagioni. Need something heftier? The Grilled Lamb Ribs is the perfect sharing plate for two.
High Tea is by default the best way to spend any lazy weekend afternoon, so we’re glad that Raffles Hotel Singapore is making it easier to stay in bed with an Easter Afternoon Tea experience at home. Here, a three-tiered stand will be delivered with a selection of exquisite treats: think Lobster Montaigne with Kristal Caviar, Smoked Salmon & Quail Egg Tartine, and Monte Cristo, coupled with a flurry of sweets that include the Easter Chocolate Cinnamon Cupcake, the Coconut Mango Egg and more. The Easter Afternoon Tea can also be enjoyed on 17 April 2022 at the Grand Lobby.
Perhaps you’re up for Easter brunch, but you’re also looking for a locale with views to die for. No fret, LeVeL33’s got you. The Easter Weekend Roast comes with a mouthwatering plate of tender Slow-Roasted Australian Lamb Shoulder that’s been cured with rosemary and thyme before it’s been slow-cooked for 12 hours, accompanied by a stout and balsamic glaze, house-pickled charred onions, and a housemade Gremolata. To make your experience even better, the lamb is served with crisp red Australian cabbage sliced chiffonade and fluffy hasselback potatoes.
Champagne and seafood? We’re sold already. For one day only, Opus Bar and Grill will be serving the Easter Champagne-Seafood Brunch that’s packed with an assortment of tasty dishes. Guests will be able to feast on freshly shucked oysters, juicy Boston lobsters, succulent tiger prawns, as well as a Torchon foie gras, truffle omelette, swordfish carpaccio and gourmet pastas and pizzas. Of course, grills will be present too, with plates of Hanger steaks, roasted porchetta, and grilled lamb rack available that day.