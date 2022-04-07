All the best Easter 2022 brunches, desserts and afternoon teas in Singapore

For anyone who’s lost track of time, Easter 2022 is just over a week away.

The day, while usually celebrated by Christians around the world, has become increasingly popular even amongst those who don’t commemorate the day — complete with brightly coloured (chocolate) eggs, bunnies and of course, food.

Kind of like Christmas, but you know, in the earlier half of the year.

Regardless, we’re taking the chance to try out all the special menus, just because we never turn down an excuse to feast. To help you along your gastronomic weekend, we’ve put together a list of some of the best Easter 2022 desserts, brunches, and afternoon teas in Singapore you can indulge in during this time.

Brunch menus, special desserts, and afternoon teas: how to celebrate Easter 2022 in Singapore

(Hero and featured image credit: Opus Bar and Grill)