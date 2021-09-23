Love ube? Check out these best ube desserts in Singapore

For how popular ube is in the Philippines, it’s surprising to find out how little it’s being used here. Thankfully, there are a handful of establishments that are highlighting the beauty of this superfood to offer us these ube desserts in Singapore.
The gorgeous purple yam doesn’t just add a rich natural colouring to the desserts and treats, it’s also naturally even sweeter than its popular taro counterpart. If you’re wondering how it tastes like, New York City chef Björn DelaCruz of Manila Social Club (who created the famed 24K Gold Cristal Ube Donut) once summed it the best way possible: it’s similar to what a white chocolate-meets-earthiness-meets-regular sweet potato would taste like.
Apart from it’s striking colour and distinctive taste, not many realise the health benefits behind this pretty root vegetable either. According to research, ube contains even more antioxidants than regular sweet potatoes, and a cup of cooked ube can provide an average of 20 percent of one’s daily vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium requirements. Need we say more?
From gelatos to pandesals, read on for all the places you can get the best ube desserts in Singapore at.
(Hero image: Up in Smoke, featured image: Cecilia’s Sweet Bakes)
While Cecilia’s Sweet Bakes has ube-filled desserts like the Ube Basque Burnt Cheesecake and the Ube Ensaymada, we’re making a beeline for their addictive Pandesals. The Ube Cheese Pandesal sees a generous spread of ube halaya jam and cheese, while the Ube Kaya Pandesal is stuffed with ube halaya jam and kaya jam, before being sprinkled with desiccated coconut for an aromatic touch.
(Image credit: @thequirkyfoodie via Instagram)
Gelato joints never fail to incorporate the trendiest of ingredients, and Gelatissimo SG has cleverly weaved the mellow, nutty notes of ube into a beautiful, purple-hued treat, complete with a drizzle of hot Nutella with every scoop.
From Ube Pandesal to Ube Cakes and Ube Halaya, it seems like the sky’s the limit when it comes to crafting treats from the purple yam here at Pandetitas. Our favourite part about ordering from here? The fact that you can add savoury plates of sisig, lechon and more for a fuss-free Filipino feast at home.
(Image credit: @sggabilicious via Instagram)
Another gelato joint with ube on the menu? Lick D Cream, a friendly neighbourhood establishment located in Bedok, is spotlighting gelato made with Singaporean and Filipino inspirations. Think a milky, creamy ube concoction, great on its own or made even better between two halves of a Pandesal.
If you still prefer your ice cream with good ol’ fashioned waffles, Up in Smoke can offer you scoops of rich ube ice cream atop a warm, fluffy waffle. For the best experience possible, upgrade yours to the Smoked Buttermilk Waffle instead and add a scoop of its Scamorza ice cream, which pairs impeccably well with the earthy sweetness of ube.