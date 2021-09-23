Love ube? Check out these best ube desserts in Singapore

For how popular ube is in the Philippines, it’s surprising to find out how little it’s being used here. Thankfully, there are a handful of establishments that are highlighting the beauty of this superfood to offer us these ube desserts in Singapore.

The gorgeous purple yam doesn’t just add a rich natural colouring to the desserts and treats, it’s also naturally even sweeter than its popular taro counterpart. If you’re wondering how it tastes like, New York City chef Björn DelaCruz of Manila Social Club (who created the famed 24K Gold Cristal Ube Donut) once summed it the best way possible: it’s similar to what a white chocolate-meets-earthiness-meets-regular sweet potato would taste like.

Apart from it’s striking colour and distinctive taste, not many realise the health benefits behind this pretty root vegetable either. According to research, ube contains even more antioxidants than regular sweet potatoes, and a cup of cooked ube can provide an average of 20 percent of one’s daily vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium requirements. Need we say more?

From gelatos to pandesals, read on for all the places you can get the best ube desserts in Singapore at.

(Hero image: Up in Smoke, featured image: Cecilia’s Sweet Bakes)