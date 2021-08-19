Chef Damian D’Silva launches Damian’s Cookhouse, an online Peranakan pop-up restaurant

Chef Damian D’Silva is back again with a brand new pop-up restaurant, Damian’s Cookhouse.

It was only earlier this year that we dined at restaurant Kin at the former Straits Clan (now Mandala Club), where he helmed the kitchen at. We feasted on “new” heritage dishes that had a keen focus on Malay and Indonesian plates. The news of this virtual restaurant, however follows one that also sees the culinary heavyweight’s departure from the restaurant.

Damian’s Cookhouse will operate for three months, and diners can find more information via their Instagram here. The exact date for the last day of service is yet to be determined.

The extensive delivery menu sees 26 choices divided into familiar categories (starters, meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables and desserts), but it also has a generous Heritage feast (S$180) for four diners (it took us six to finish) delivered to your home for free. A minimum order of S$180 is required for all orders, and a la carte dishes are priced at a wallet-friendly range of S$10 to S$36. Those who choose to pick-up their orders at OUE Social Kitchen can enjoy a sweet 10 percent discount as well.

Sambal Buah Keluak

Ayam Lemak

Garam Assam (Guessts can request for fish head 1 week in advance)

Brinjal with Sambal Juliana

Here, chef Damian has included a bevy of signatures in the lineup, including the Ayam Lemak with Chilli Padi, Beef Cheek Rendang, Sambal Buah Keluak, and Singgang. Our personal favourites include the Garam Assam, a beautiful, tender fish dish with a mildly spicy and sour gravy. Don’t forget to add an additional order or two of the Kueh Kosui and the Kueh Bengkah for dessert too.

According to sources, the Masterchef judge will be introducing a new restaurant later this year. Until then, we’re satisfying our cravings with the dishes from the pop-up.

If you’re wondering what to get for dinner next weekend (all orders require a three-day advance notice), the answer has to be Damian’s Cookhouse. Trust us, we’ve already made our next order. Check out the Instagram page here.