Chef Gaggan Anand’s extended residency in Singapore is your last chance to try his iconic dishes

All the good things must come to an end, and as Chef Gaggan Anand wraps up his (extended) residency at the Mandala Club in Singapore, he will be presenting a menu of GAGGAN ANAND’S GREATEST HITS from 6 April until end of June 2022.

During this time, guests can experience for the very last time, yes, you read that right, a medley of his most iconic dishes, all in one menu.” After June, you won’t be able to eat at a Gaggan restaurant again,” chef reveals.

Matcha Tea

LICK IT UP

Eggplant Cookie

Before you get your knickers up in a twist, the line-up is set to spotlight the greatest hits that he’s accumulated throughout his prolific career between 2010 and 2019, and includes the likes of “Yogurt Explosion”, “Panipuri Middle Finger” as well as “LICK IT UP”, a dish that demands you to, well, lick off the plate to the sounds of the KISS anthem of the same name. Other dishes to look out for? The unassuming “Eggplant Cookie”, as well as the gorgeous “Tomato Matcha Tea”, both of which will be part of the programme as well.

Ben Jones, co-founder and CEO of Mandala Group, shares, “the Gaggan Anand residency at Mandala Club, which has wowed over 12,000 patrons, has been wildly successful. We are pleased to announce a final extension due to popular demand that will allow more to experience this landmark collaboration — the second in the series of residencies under our Mandala Masters programme.”

Reservations to GAGGAN ANAND’S GREATEST HITS can be made here. Lunch is priced at S$288++ and dinner at S$388++. Optional wine pairing is available for S$148++ and S$198++ for lunch and dinner respectively.

The Gaggan Anand residency will run from Wednesdays through Sundays, and is located at the Mandala Club, 31 Bukit Pasoh Rd, Singapore 089845.