Chef Nobu is serving an omakase dinner in Singapore for two nights only

Nobu Matsuhisa is coming to Singapore next week to cook an omakase dinner for the first time since opening his restaurant here.

The celebrity chef and restauranteur will be presenting an eight-course menu featuring his signatures and exclusive dishes for two nights only on 28 and 29 September 2022.

This is Matsuhisa’s maiden visit since launching the Nobu brand here in June 2022, which began in 1994 in New York and now stretches to London, Paris, Milan, Dubai, Sydney, and Hong Kong.

Nobu is famous for combining Japanese techniques with Peruvian ingredients, which he calls Nobu style. During the omakase, he will present his philosophy in dishes like Grilled Squid with Fresh Kohlrabi Salad, Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu A5 with Teriyaki Balsamic Sauce, as well as an assortment of hot and cold items, salad, noodles, and dessert. He will also prepare the sushi course using his renowned six-step process.

For those unable to make it to Nobu’s dinner, the restaurant has recently introduced their Teppanyaki Omakase and Chef’s Table Omakase menus. The Teppanyaki Omakase offers eight courses ranging from seasonal seafood to a meat course prepared in front of diners, while Nobu Singapore executive chef Hideki Maeda takes charge of the 11 courses in the Chef’s Table Omakase. Both menus are served in a private space.

The Chef Nobu In Town Omakase dinner is priced at $395++ per person, and is limited to 40 diners each night. The Teppanyaki Omakase is S$365++ and the Chef’s Table Omakase is S$475++. Both are served daily.

Chef Nobu In Town Omakase dinner

28 – 29 September 2022

S$395++ per person

Nobu is located at 190 Orchard Blvd, Level 3, Singapore 248646. Book here.