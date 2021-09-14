Chin Mee Chin Confectionary reopens this week: here’s what to expect

The wait is over: Chin Mee Chin Confectionery will be reopening its doors to diners this week on 15 September 2021.

Whether it’s the memory of learning how to slurp half-boiled eggs from the saucer, or picking out rolls and cakes from the traditional sliding glass displays, it’s clear that many easties out there (especially those residing in the Katong-East Coast neighbourhood) have a soft spot for the heritage kopitiam.

What started out as a family coffee shop in 1925 soon became a household name, so it was safe to say that long-time fans were left devastated when Chin Mee Chin announced its permanent closure in 2018 due to manpower issues and the lack of succession.

While the pandemic raged on during the time, a silver lining appeared in July 2020: co-founder and chief executive officer of F&B company, Ebb & Flow Group, Lim Kian Chun, finalised an agreement with the family to bring the heritage coffee shop back together.

And so the legacy continues.

Here, diners step into an interior that remains generally unchanged, complete with blend of old and new menu items. Yes, that includes the luncheon meat bun and the raspberry swiss rolls — one thicker and another thinner in size, but both still incredibly reminiscent of the flavours that lives on in our memory. Diners will be hearted to know that Chin Mee Chin will continue to toast its signature buns over charcoal just like they used to, and the homemade kaya, the perfectly sweet, coconut jam, is still being made in the very same metal pot that the founding owners used.

Hot Cross Buns for Easter (Image credit: @chinmeechin.sg via Instagram)

New additions to the menu are to be expected, but they aren’t out-of-place with the locale. Think hae bee hiam buns, otah buns and chocolate peanut butter tarts. The sugee cakes that were once sold whole, are now available as slices for a fuss-free dining experience.

In a competitive industry where heritage eateries are facing extinction against the backdrop of popular “Instagrammable” cafes, we’re certain that Chin Mee Chin Confectionary will provide a much-needed nostalgic respite for a bygone era once forgotten.

Chin Mee Chin is located at 204 East Coast Rd, S428903, Tuesdays to Sundays from 8 am to 4 pm.



(Featured image credit: @ made_insg/Instagram)