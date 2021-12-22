Delight your tastebuds at all these ION Orchard locales this Christmas

You may associate ION Orchard with being a shopping haven, but that’s not all the luxurious locale has to offer for you.

ION Orchard is also home to 73 dining establishments that range from restaurants and bars, to gourmet shops and casual dining joints, so saying you’ll be spoilt for choice with the selection here is definitely an understatement.

If a cafe environment is where you’d like to be for a casual afternoon out, then the Paris Baguette flagship store or The Marmalade Pantry would be a wonderful option. For those who know their way around coffee, you’d best be headed to Bacha Coffee to try some of their hand-roasted coffee selection. There are more than 200 options, mind you, so it’ll make for a great, aromatic date out. Planning a family dinner? Savour Chinese classics at Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine or indulge your loved ones with Japanese cuisine over at Sen-ryo.

This joyous season, ION Orchard is making it even more rewarding than ever to dine and shop here — the first 100 ION+ Rewards Members daily with a minimum same-day spend of S$400 will earn 50 ION+ Points (that’s worth S$20 in shopping vouchers!). Better yet, the first 50 ION+ Rewards Members weekly with a minimum S$5000 same-day spend will receive 375 ION+ Points (worth S$150 in shopping vouchers). Trust us, we’re just as excited as you. Find out more here.

Below, we’ve curated some of the best spots in ION Orchard to wine and dine at this Christmas. P.S. the mall’s the perfect place to grab some gifts while you’re here too.

(Hero and featured image credit: The Marmalade Pantry)