What to order at Les Amis Group’s new Cluny Food Court

The Les Amis Group adds affordable food to its repertoire with the opening of Cluny Food Court in Singapore Botanic Gardens. Here’s a look at the stalls and what to order.

Located near Raffles Building, the concept is a showcase of six aspiring hawkerpreneurs, or up-and-coming food stall owners, who are cooking traditional and contemporary cuisines from congee to Texas style barbecue. There are independent stalls as well as brands from within the Les Amis Group umbrella, which feature condensed, or Express, menus to keep the prices down.

Eventually, the food court will serve as an incubator for other aspiring hawkers by giving them a platform to showcase their skills, and collaborate with other popular hawker brands, the group said.

In the meantime, here is a look at the six inaugural stalls and their signature dishes.

Cluny Food Court is located at 1J Cluny Rd, Singapore 259597

Daily, 8am to 9.30pm

Header photo credit: Les Amis Group

6 new dining spots to try at Cluny Food Court