9 decadent desserts to lust over this Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for diners thanks to the wealth of festive food currently on offer. It’s also great for doctors, dentists and fitness trainers, but that’s a different story. For now, we’re here to eat any one (or all) of these eight decadent desserts during Christmas.

Like IRAS every April, panettone always shows up during the festive season. This year, Da Paolo Gastronomia bakes the Italian pastry using a sourdough starter and offers five flavours including one with prosecco cream. From Fullerton Hotel comes a strawberry example, as well as a single serving called panettoncino.

The German Christmas bread stollen also makes an appearance courtesy of Swissbake, which is selling their award winning version with raisins, almonds and citrus peel. For Restaurant Gaig, the Catalonian eatery offers two styles of tortell de reis that lets you be king for a day, or you can unleash your inner architect with Breadtalk‘s DIY gingerbread house.

There is never a bad time for chocolates, and Godiva‘s festive spread lets you gift them in winning style. It’s peak trend at the Bedrock Bar & Grill with its applewood smoked flourless burnt cheesecake, and Fairmont transports you to a whimsical Christmas world with their hazelnut financier mushroom toadstool.

Read on for the most decadent desserts to lust over this Christmas: