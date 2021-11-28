9 decadent desserts to lust over this Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for diners thanks to the wealth of festive food currently on offer. It’s also great for doctors, dentists and fitness trainers, but that’s a different story. For now, we’re here to eat any one (or all) of these eight decadent desserts during Christmas.
Like IRAS every April, panettone always shows up during the festive season. This year, Da Paolo Gastronomia bakes the Italian pastry using a sourdough starter and offers five flavours including one with prosecco cream. From Fullerton Hotel comes a strawberry example, as well as a single serving called panettoncino.
The German Christmas bread stollen also makes an appearance courtesy of Swissbake, which is selling their award winning version with raisins, almonds and citrus peel. For Restaurant Gaig, the Catalonian eatery offers two styles of tortell de reis that lets you be king for a day, or you can unleash your inner architect with Breadtalk‘s DIY gingerbread house.
There is never a bad time for chocolates, and Godiva‘s festive spread lets you gift them in winning style. It’s peak trend at the Bedrock Bar & Grill with its applewood smoked flourless burnt cheesecake, and Fairmont transports you to a whimsical Christmas world with their hazelnut financier mushroom toadstool.
Read on for the most decadent desserts to lust over this Christmas:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- King's cake from Restaurant Gaig
- Bedrock Bar & Grill's applewood-smoked flourless burnt cheesecake
- Panettone by Da Paolo Gastronomia
- Swissbake’s stollen
- Godiva's Holiday Tree Tin Keepsake Carre
- DIY gingerbread house from Breadtalk
- The Fullerton Hotel's strawberry panettone
- Fairmont's mushroom toadstool with hazelnut financiers
- Raffles Hotel's Chocolate Panettone
Restaurant Gaig brings a touch of Catalonian tradition with its tortell de reis ($10++ per person for dine in, up to 6 persons). Also known as king’s cake, the ring-shaped brioche is adorned with candied fruits and nuts and filled with either nutty marzipan or whipped cream. A ceramic king figurine – one of the Three Wise Men – and a bean are hidden inside. Whoever finds the king will be crowned king for the day, while the bean finder will have to pay for the cake.
Available for dine in or takeaway from 1 to 31 December 2021. Preorder 24 hours before.
Restaurant Gaig opening hours
Mondays to Saturdays, 12pm to 2pm, 6pm to 10pm
Bedrock Bar & Grill elevates a popular dessert with their applewood-smoked flourless burnt cheesecake ($32+, 300g). Baked fresh every day, it’s lush and creamy with a hint of Gorgonzola and a contrasting charred note. If you order it to go, the cheesecake comes in a wooden box, along with the option of a complimentary personalised card and portrait photo in a Polaroid style frame.
Available now until 2 January 2022 for dine in, takeaway and delivery. Preorder 24 hours before.
Bedrock Bar & Grill opening hours
Mondays to Sundays, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm
Da Paolo Gastronomia makes their panettone in Italy using a sourdough starter and takes over 50 hours to prepare. The result is a sweet, buttery bread that comes in five different flavours (S$65 to S$70) from candied orange peel and chocolate to prosecco cream. Other treats include pandoro (S$55), a star shaped bread covered in icing sugar, and a tiramisu party bowl for up to 14 guests ($158).
Available now till 26 December 2021 for delivery or pick up from any Da Paolo Gastronomia outlet. Order three days in advance, before 12pm.
4 /9
Fans of stollen, the traditional German festive treat, can find it at Swissbake. Made of raisins, almonds and citrus peel, it has a fruity sweetness and hearty texture. Even critics like it too; the bakery’s rendition was honoured with a bronze medal at the International DLG Quality Assurance Awards by the German Agricultural Association.
Available now till 2 January 2022 for pick up or delivery. Swissbake is also offer 15 percent off a la carte festive items with the promo code SBFESTIVE15. Valid until 30 November 2021 for online purchases only.
Chocolates are a gift that will never go wrong, and Godiva lets you do that in style with their Holiday Tree Tin Keepsake Carree, (S$35). Designed and handcrafted by GODIVA’s Chef Chocolatier Jean Apostolou, it contains 10 pieces of chocolate squares in two flavours – bittersweet 70% dark chocolate and luscious milk chocolate with almonds. They come in a striking Christmas-tree shaped tin, which makes for an elegant gift and doubles up as a decorative ornament.
Available now at all five Godiva stores as well as online. Order before 5 December 2021 for 15 percent off, and 10 percent off from 6 to 24 December 2021 with purchase of any holiday products.
Breadtalk’s festive DIY gingerbread house (S$35.80) lets your recipient play architect during Christmas. Each set comes with with house-shaped cookies and a myriad decor kit that includes white, red and green chocolate sprinkles, stars, marshmallow mini twist, mini marshmallow, Christmas tree icing decor and a mini candy cane. Get a set for every three people at the party, let them compete against one another, and you have a festive architectural showdown.
Available now till 26 December 2021 at all Breadtalk and Bread Society outlets island-wide (except Singapore Cruise Centre), and online on GrabFood, FoodPanda, Deliveroo and Breadtalk’s website.
The Fullerton Hotel takes on the quintessential Italian Christmas treat with a fruity panettone (S$58) with spices, raisins, candied orange peel and lemon. They also offer a strawberry version (S$68) studded with tangy dried berries for a pop of flavour and colour. Both options are also available as a miniature, single-serve panettoncino (S$12), or get the Christmas stollen (S$38) with vanilla bean, candied melon, citrus peel, raisins, sliced almond and almond paste.
Available now until 26 December 2021 for delivery or pick up at The Fullerton Cake Boutique, located at The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore. Preorder four days before.
Fairmont at Home is a takeaway platform offering gourmet meals by the culinary team from Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford. For Christmas, their Festive Treats offer a variety of desserts including the whimsical mushroom toadstool with hazelnut financiers (S$120, serves 5). Another delight is the adorable Santa’s booties with lychee and rose macarons (S$42, serves 5).
All Festive Treats are available for collection or delivery from 2 November to 25 December 2021. Orders must be placed three days in advance; orders received after 5pm will be processed the next working day.
Raffles Hotel is also offering its own rendition of the traditional German fruitcake, pairing the usual dried fruits within with crunchy almond strips and a rich infusion of marzipan and creme de cassis. Add decadence to your festive celebrations with the Chocolate Panettone too; this Italian sweet bread is coated with chocolate and sprinkled with cacao nibs — perfect for chocolate lovers out there.