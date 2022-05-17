7 dining events in Singapore you wouldn’t want to miss

The long weekends in May might have been done and dusted, but we’re keeping our spirits up with some special dining events to satisfy our tastebuds in Singapore.
Apart from new menus from L’Angelus and Michelin-starred Restaurant JAG, omakase joint Sushi Ichizuke’s new Executive Chef Daisuke Suzuki is also a breath of fresh air for the locale.
Other time-sensitive gourmand-approved events that you need to sign up for ASAP? Regent Singapore’s celebration of Italy’s National Day via a plethora of food-centric activities and meals, as well as a Latin-Japanese Noodle Bar Night at Alegria and an eight-hands culinary showcase of Cantonese classics this weekend. Hungry yet? Here’s what to book.
7 dining events in Singapore you don’t want to miss:
L’Angelus has been a reliable name in Singapore’s dining scene since its inception in 1998, and in light of their 24 years in the industry, they’ve launched an excellent line-up of 11 new dishes. Some highlights to expect include the La Légine — a miso-glazed Patagonian Toothfish — as well as the Calamars Farcis — a stuffed wild-caught squid. Don’t forget to get yourself a hearty portion of the Poitrine D’agneau, a rack of confit lamb ribs.
Alegria’s latest menu of mouthwatering treats come inspired by a cuisine that many guests around the island love: Japanese. For one-night only, Alegria will be collaborating with Chef Hubert of Soba 25 for a Latin-Japanese Noodle Bar Night unlike any other. As for what to expect, the five-course dinner will see dishes like the Pot Duck Soba and the Waygu with Miso Hollandaise Chimichurri.
The collaboration will happen only on 22 May for dinner: 5 to 7.30pm and 8 to 10.30pm, with 30 seats available per session, via reservation only.
Zouk’s very own omakase restaurant, Sushi Ichizuke, is wooing guests this month with a refreshing new addition to its team: Chef Daisuke Suzuki. He brings with him experience from Michelin-starred joints such as Ginza Iwa, Gion Sasaki and Sushi Wadatsumi, and will present a more relaxed iteration of the traditional omakase dining experience while anchoring it in the philosophy of omotenashi, which means to offer “Japanese hospitality culture at its finest.” Highlights on the menu include the Sushi Platter, Kinmedai with Monkfish Liver, as well as the Charcoal Grilled Buri.
If you’re a fan of Cantonese cuisine, you won’t want to miss this special eight-hands collaboration at Min Jiang. Here, traditional Hong Kong-style Cantonese dishes that date back at least three decades are resurfaced for a week, crafted with veteran chefs Chan Kwok, Chin Hon Yin, Chung Ho Shi and Chan Hwan Kee. The set menus are available for four, six, or 10 persons, each featuring special dishes. The five-course menu for four, for instance, features the Black Angus Beef Rolls stuffed with Enoki Mushrooms and the Steamed Rice Vermicelli with Tiger Prawn and Ikura on Egg White, while the nine-course menu for 10 spotlights a decadent serving of the Double-boiled Bird’s Nest in Minced Chicken Broth with Yunnan Ham, Diced Chicken and Crabmeat.
It doesn’t matter whether you’re staying in Singapore or you’ll be travelling to Italy anytime soon: you wouldn’t want to miss Regent Singapore’s slew of activities for Italy’s National Day, hosted in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy. From a decadent one-night-only, eight-hands gala wine dinner and 10 new cannoli flavours at Dolcetto to Matteo Zed, leading amaro expert and the bar manager of The Court in Rome conducting a two-night residency at Manhattan, there’s something for everyone at the hotel during this time.
Grand Hyatt’s very own mezza9 is slated to close on 5 June 2022, after 24 years at the hotel. The locale will see a restaurant opening in 2023 in the same space, following mezza9’s closure. While you’re free to stop by before it’s curtain call, we reckon stopping by for a special brunch or dinner buffet on 4 and 5 June. It’s set to present a dazzling display of appetizers, roasted meats, and decadent desserts, including fresh Boston lobster, caviar and slow-roasted Australian grass-fed prime-rib.
Restaurant JAG’s Chef Jeremy Gillon has always spotlighted the beauty and diverse use of vegetables, which is why spring is the best time to the visit the Michelin-starred restaurant. Restaurant JAG’s Spring eight-course découverte menu — La Balade du Végétal or The Vegetable Journey — will feature a bountiful harvest from France with a medley of green peas, green asparagus, carrots (yellow, orange, and purple), Brittany and purple artichokes, Swiss chards, onions, broccoli and broccolini, celtuce, rhubarb, and berries.