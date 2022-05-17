7 dining events in Singapore you wouldn’t want to miss

The long weekends in May might have been done and dusted, but we’re keeping our spirits up with some special dining events to satisfy our tastebuds in Singapore.

Apart from new menus from L’Angelus and Michelin-starred Restaurant JAG, omakase joint Sushi Ichizuke’s new Executive Chef Daisuke Suzuki is also a breath of fresh air for the locale.

Other time-sensitive gourmand-approved events that you need to sign up for ASAP? Regent Singapore’s celebration of Italy’s National Day via a plethora of food-centric activities and meals, as well as a Latin-Japanese Noodle Bar Night at Alegria and an eight-hands culinary showcase of Cantonese classics this weekend. Hungry yet? Here’s what to book.

7 dining events in Singapore you don’t want to miss:

(Hero and featured image credit: Restaurant JAG)