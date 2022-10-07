New autumn menus, Shang Palace’s new chef, and more dining news this October

Before we move into the throng of Deepavali and Christmas celebrations to mark the end of the year, we’re commemorating the start of autumn this October with a medley of seasonal dining events and exciting news happening in Singapore this October.
Following the sudden passing of chef Mok at Shang Palace last year, chef Daniel Cheung has taken over the reins at the Michelin-starred restaurant to continue the legacy of the Chinese locale with a refreshed menu that’s bound to impress. The season’s best offerings can also be found at establishments like Esora, while restaurants such as Dusk Restaurant & Bar and Braci are collaborating with celebrated wineries to create limited edition wine pairing dinners you won’t want to miss.
Keep up to date with all the dining news this month: from new menus to one-night-only dinners, read on for the full list.
All of Singapore’s dining news and events to catch up with this October 2022:
One-Michelin-starred Shang Palace Singapore welcomes chef Daniel Cheung, who brings with him experience from the Michelin-starred Shang Palace in Hong Kong, as well as The Peninsula Hong Kong and the much revered The Jockey Club. Classic dishes at Shang Palace Singapore will remain, of course, but chef Daniel will also be presenting a slew of new dishes for diners to enjoy. Among those include the Cantonese Style Crispy Chicken, an incredibly crunchy number that will only be served 2-3 times a day because of the sheer amount of work that goes into it. Other favourites include the Applewood Smoked Bean Curd Rolls with Shiitake Mushroom, Carrot and Green Mustard, as well as the nostalgic Stewed Shrimp Pomelo Peel.
The global launch of the first TWG Tea Takeaway concept is happening right here in Singapore, at the newly reopened TWG Tea Boutique in Takashimaya. Here, diners are invited to choose from 450 different varieties of tea, before it’s presented to them in a gorgeous takeaway cup and designer carriers to match. Each takeaway comes with a white sugar stick and a TWG Tea Glass Straw, if you order the iced tea.
Dine with a panoramic backdrop of HarbourFront and Sentosa at Dusk Restaurant & Bar from now till 2 December, as they’re collaborating with award-winning Danish winery, Frederiksdal to present a mouthwatering dinner menu with wine pairing. The four-course meal sees dishes like the Cappuccino of Morel & Italian Summer Truffle, and Laksa Tiger Prawn Capellini, but you’ll also be able to choose between the French-Cut Rack of Lamb or the Pan-Seared Red Snapper for your main.
As the leaves in the other parts of the world turn into colourful shades of red and orange, we’re welcoming the change of the season the best way we know how: with good food. At the celebrated Michelin-starred Esora, chef Takeshi Araki is presenting the best of the season with ingredients such as the Matsutake mushroom, Sanma (Pacific Saury), Akamutsu (blackthroat sea perch), Satsumaimo (sweet potato), Kabocha (pumpkin), Kuri (chestnut), and Kaki (Japanese persimmon). The Chicken Wing mainstay, for instance, sees a stuffing of five five autumn mushrooms, while the summer figs in the Foie Gras Monaka are replaced by chestnut and persimmon.
At Braci, Chef de Cuisine Matteo Ponti will be dreaming up a five-course menu showcasing the finest produce of the season. Here, guests are invited to have their meal with wines of il Marroneto, a vineyard in Montalcino, Tuscany.
Enjoying a feast once in a while won’t do that much harm to your health, but if you’re looking for one that nourishes you whilst you indulge, look no further than Yàn’s newest wellness menu. The five-course lunch special sees a curation of wholesome Cantonese delights developed under the guidance of physicians at Zhongjing TCM Clinic.
Here, expect a menu of ingredients such as cordyceps flower, black fungus, and glehnia root that is said to relieve dampness and provide support to the immune system. These will be weaved into dishes such as the Double-boiled Pork Ribs Soup with Glehnia Root and Solomon’s Seal, Steamed Cod Fish with Chinese Yam and Preserved Vegetables, as well as the Liquorice Roasted Duck with Stewed Noodles.