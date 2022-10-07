New autumn menus, Shang Palace’s new chef, and more dining news this October

Before we move into the throng of Deepavali and Christmas celebrations to mark the end of the year, we’re commemorating the start of autumn this October with a medley of seasonal dining events and exciting news happening in Singapore this October.

Following the sudden passing of chef Mok at Shang Palace last year, chef Daniel Cheung has taken over the reins at the Michelin-starred restaurant to continue the legacy of the Chinese locale with a refreshed menu that’s bound to impress. The season’s best offerings can also be found at establishments like Esora, while restaurants such as Dusk Restaurant & Bar and Braci are collaborating with celebrated wineries to create limited edition wine pairing dinners you won’t want to miss.

Keep up to date with all the dining news this month: from new menus to one-night-only dinners, read on for the full list.

All of Singapore’s dining news and events to catch up with this October 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Esora)