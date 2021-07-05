Tigerlily Patisserie opens its first store, Mott 32 launches a plant-based menu and more dining news

As dining restrictions are lifting in accordance with higher vaccination numbers, the dining scene in Singapore is experiencing a boom in updates this month.

Besides a whole selection of new restaurants in town, existing locales are re-launching with some exciting updates. Mott 32, for instance, is catering to the growing number of flexitarians in Singapore with a mouthwatering plant-based menu, and online bakeries Tigerlily Patisserie and Sourbombe Bakery are unveiling brick-and-mortar storefronts to cater to more diners here.

Read on for all the dining news you need to know about this month.

(Hero and featured image credit: Mott 32)