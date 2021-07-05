Tigerlily Patisserie opens its first store, Mott 32 launches a plant-based menu and more dining news

As dining restrictions are lifting in accordance with higher vaccination numbers, the dining scene in Singapore is experiencing a boom in updates this month.
Besides a whole selection of new restaurants in town, existing locales are re-launching with some exciting updates. Mott 32, for instance, is catering to the growing number of flexitarians in Singapore with a mouthwatering plant-based menu, and online bakeries Tigerlily Patisserie and Sourbombe Bakery are unveiling brick-and-mortar storefronts to cater to more diners here.
Read on for all the dining news you need to know about this month.
(Hero and featured image credit: Mott 32)
The world is going plant-based, and so is contemporary Chinese restaurant, Mott 32. They’ve launched a slew of meat-free dishes on their menu, including classic dishes such as Mott 32’s signature smoked “cod” and crispy “chicken”. Other highlights to look forward to? The chunky coconut flesh from Mott 32’s plant-based rendition of salt & pepper “squid” and the lion’s mane mushroom in the iconic sweet & sour “pork”.
Tigerlily Patisserie was first born out of the pandemic last year, serving up beautiful bake-boxes that left our eyes and tummies delightfully pleased. Now, the online business has taken root in a brick-and-mortar bakery/cafe within the charming Joo Chiat neighbourhood. Besides some signature sweet and savoury pastries, diners can expect to find a range of cakes, artisanal bread, and an all-day brunch menu and a drink selection to boot.
Following the success of Tenya’s first Singapore store in Orchard Central, the popular Japanese chain has announced the opening of its second outlet, this time in the basement of ION Orchard. Here, diners can expect perennial favourites like the Tenya Tendon, Premium Tendon and Tori Tendon, as well as new dishes such Salmon Tendon, Spicy Cold Udon, Truffle Chawanmushi and Kawa Ebi.
If you’ve missed heading to Skai Bar for its beautiful views of the city and spirit-forward drinks, don’t fret. Swissotel’s iconic bar is making a stellar return with an exciting partnership with Australia’s most respected winemaker, Penfolds. Savour a range of wines from the winemaker’s “House of Styles” all whilst snacking on delectable sweet and savoury bites such as the Kristal Caviar, Charcuterie Platter, Foie Gras Terrine and the Pistachio Madeleine.
Addicted to stuffed doughnuts? We won’t shame you, because we’re addicted too. Thankfully for us, Sourbombe Bakery will be opening the doors to its first official store in Park Mall on 8 July, so you won’t have to camp on their website for bakes any longer. Take your pick from any nine flavours on the menu — including six signatures and a rotation of three seasonal, limited-edition flavours. Need something to wash down the fluffy bombolinis? Grab some cold brew coffee, house-made kombucha, or dairy-free tea lattes there and you’ll be set for the afternoon.
While we’re readying our passports for potential leisure travel at the end of the year, Cin Cin is bringing international travel to us — with six new gin flights of course. Each flight comes with a carefully curated selection of three different gins, all distilled in the same country. After you’ve had a 20-millimetre tasting portion of each gin, pick your favourite and it’ll be made into a full 45-millimetre Gin and Tonic. Besides a Singapore flight, other selections include the Canada Flight, Finland Flight, England Flight, France Flight and India Flight.