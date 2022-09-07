Nobu’s new omakase experiences, Ce La Vi’s Brunch Club, and more dining news this September

Lifestyle Asia
Food & Drink
07 Sep 2022 05:05 PM

Food & Drink
Mask-free even before there’s food on the table? We never thought we’d see the day in Singapore, which makes these dining news for September even sweeter.

Nobu has debuted two new omakase menus just four months after its opening in Singapore, complete with a teppanyaki spread and an elevated chef’s table experience for special nights out. Italian joint Amò will also feature a medley of dishes alongside wine producer Tiefenbrunner at a one-night-only dinner that you don’t want to miss.

Those who are still dining at home, don’t fret. Swissbake has new, limited-edition spelt breads that are just as delicious as they are nutritious, best had alongside some grass-fed and hormone-free beef from Roots Regenerative.

Read on for all the details.

All the dining news in Singapore to know this September:

(Hero and featured image credit: Ce La Vi)

Amò's one-night-only wine dinner with Tiefenbrunner

1 /7

Amò's one-night-only wine dinner with Tiefenbrunner

Chic Italian locale Amò is hosting a one-night-only event on 21 September in collaboration with wine producer Tiefenbrunner. Rich, bold wines like the Pinot Nero Turmhof 2019 and the Lagrein Turmhof 2019 will be presented by the Italian wine producer that day, complete with an evening of dishes such as traditional buckwheat dumplings, Confit Atlantic Trout, and Charcoal Grilled Wagyu Striploin.

Address
33 Hongkong St, Singapore 059672
Website
Website here
Bedrock Origin's The Great Beef & Reef Series returns for its third edition

2 /7

Bedrock Origin's The Great Beef & Reef Series returns for its third edition

The best of the land and sea come together once again for Bedrock Origin’s The Great Beef & Reef Series. This third edition is a six-course dinner, available from now till 30 November 2022, and guests can opt for wine pairing for at an additional cost. From a fennel sausage-stuffed, applewood-grilled whole squid and kombu-cured Chilean seabass topped with Italian black summer truffles, to a 21-Day Dry Aged Miyazaki Wagyu ribeye, you can be sure this is one feast you won’t forget.

Address
Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel, 23 Beach View, #01-02 Palawan Ridge, 098679
Website
Website here
Grass-fed and hormone-free beef brand, Roots Regenerative, has landed in Singapore

3 /7

Grass-fed and hormone-free beef brand, Roots Regenerative, has landed in Singapore

We’re becoming more and more conscious of what we eat these days, and Roots Regenerative knows it. The Australian brand, which just landed in Singapore, is championing 100 percent grass-fed and nutrient-dense beef. The production of the meat prioritises the earth, i.e following soil health principles and regenerative grazing management to make sure that we’re not depleting natural resources for the sake of the market.

The best part? You can taste the difference too. Enjoy a 30 percent discount during the month of September for all Roots Regenerative products on Redmart.

Nobu unveils new dining experiences for guests

4 /7

Nobu unveils new dining experiences for guests

Nobu is expanding its offerings to guests with a two new dining menus: the Teppanyaki Omakase Menu and Chef’s Table Omakase Menu. You’ll get to enjoy your dishes a la minute with the eight-course Teppanyaki Omakase menu, with highlights like refreshing salad dishes and a succulent lobster entrée. For an elevated experience, the Chef’s Table Omakase Menu will feature premium ingredients over an 11-course menu, where Executive Chef Hideki Maeda takes the lead.

Address
190 Orchard Blvd, Level 3, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Singapore 248646
Website
Website here
Ce La Vi introduces a new Brunch Club menu for the weekend

5 /7

Ce La Vi introduces a new Brunch Club menu for the weekend

Iconic rooftop destination Ce La Vi has introduced a new Brunch Club menu, backed with delicious food, live DJ sets and percussionist acts on the weekends. Here, the weekday blues are washed away with a Caviar bump or two, but if you’re all about the cutlery, then the 1.2kg Sanchoku “F1 Wagyu” Marble Score 5 T- bone is an excellent option as well.

Address
1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, 018971
Website
Website here
Swissbake introduces new, limited-edition spelt breads

6 /7

Swissbake introduces new, limited-edition spelt breads

There are few things in life we love more than bread. From now to 30 November, your carb addiction will get a lot more wholesome thanks to the Spelt & Durum Loaf and Spelt & Nouri Grains Loaf from Swissbake, available both online and at all leading supermarkets. The slices are soft to the touch but with plenty of texture from the spelt. Because they’re made without eggs, dairy products or additional table sugar, plus they are low in saturated fats, and completely free from cholesterol and trans-fats, you can sneak another slice or two in without guilt. Purchase either one of the new spelt breads and submit the receipt online from 1 to 30 September to stand a chance to win 10 classes at Breathe Pilates for you and a friend.

Website
Website here
Shake Shack opens at Bishan Junction 8

7 /7

Shake Shack opens at Bishan Junction 8

There’s no stopping Shake Shack’s reign in Singapore, and the latest heartland to be conquered by the burger giant is Bishan’s Junction 8. The 9th fine-casual restaurant will serve perennial favourite such as the ShackBurger, Hot Dog, and Cheese Fries, alongside both classic and seasonal shakes. It won’t be hard to spot the new restaurant either; to celebrate the occasion and in the spirit of the Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good, Singaporean artist Aeropalmics has been tapped to design a vibrant mural inspired by the high energy of the Bishan neighborhood.

Stay tuned for more info on the Bishan J8 opening.

Website
Website here
Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
Jocelyn Tan is a travel, food and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. Constantly curious (read: chatty), she's the type who'll initiate conversations even with strangers in a shared taxi.
