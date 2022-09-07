Nobu’s new omakase experiences, Ce La Vi’s Brunch Club, and more dining news this September

Mask-free even before there’s food on the table? We never thought we’d see the day in Singapore, which makes these dining news for September even sweeter.

Nobu has debuted two new omakase menus just four months after its opening in Singapore, complete with a teppanyaki spread and an elevated chef’s table experience for special nights out. Italian joint Amò will also feature a medley of dishes alongside wine producer Tiefenbrunner at a one-night-only dinner that you don’t want to miss.

Those who are still dining at home, don’t fret. Swissbake has new, limited-edition spelt breads that are just as delicious as they are nutritious, best had alongside some grass-fed and hormone-free beef from Roots Regenerative.

Read on for all the details.

All the dining news in Singapore to know this September:

(Hero and featured image credit: Ce La Vi)