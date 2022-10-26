Lifestyle Asia
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Eggslut set to crack open second Singapore outpost at Suntec City
Eggslut set to crack open second Singapore outpost at Suntec City
Food & Drink
26 Oct 2022 02:02 PM

Eggslut set to crack open second Singapore outpost at Suntec City

Jethro Kang

Just over a year after hatching in Singapore, Eggslut is set to crack open its second location at Suntec City later this year.

While the exact launch date has not been announced, the restaurant has set up hoarding outside Mall Tower #3, taking over the space from The Connoisseur Concerto cafe.

Eggslut‘s first Singapore location opened at Scotts Square in September 2021 to long queues, and joins other international outlets including London, Tokyo, and Seoul. The brand was founded in 2011 from a Los Angeles food truck.

Eggslut Suntec City Singapore
(Image credit: Eggslut SG / Facebook)

The restaurant is popular for its egg brioche sandwiches, which are made with cage-free eggs. They currently have six variations on their Singapore menu, from the Fairfax with soft scrambled eggs, chives, caramelised onions, cheddar, and sriracha mayo, to the Gaucho, which combines seared wagyu tri-tip steak with a runny fried egg, chimichurri, red onions, and arugula.

Besides sandwiches, other items include the Slut – a poached egg cooked in a glass jar with potato purée  – and sides like truffle hash browns, buttermilk biscuit, and salted chocolate chip cookie. Eggslut also works with local brewery Brewlander on two craft sodas.

For its one-year anniversary last month, Eggslut collaborated with chef Paul Longworth of one-Michelin starred restaurant Rhubarb on a special egg and salmon sandwich. They also currently serve two limited-offering dishes, an avocado and prawn sandwich, and the Panna Cotta Slut, until the end of October.

No details have been released on the food menu for Eggslut Suntec. Watch this space for more.

Eggslut, Suntec City Mall Tower #3, #01-604/605, 608/609

Food Dining Restaurants Eggslut
Eggslut set to crack open second Singapore outpost at Suntec City

Jethro Kang

Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers and eats dumplings.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.