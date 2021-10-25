Exclusive menus, plant-based launches, and more dining news this month

Singapore’s dining scene won’t slow down for anyone or anything — not even COVID-19.

Besides a healthy number of new restaurants and bars opening up across the island every month, dining establishments have taken the liberty of coming up with plenty of special, limited-time only menus to whet the ceaseless appetites of Singaporeans.

One-Michelin starred Braci, for instance, has brought back its Uni degustation menu for three nights, and Shang Palace has dreamed up two tasting menus to commemorate its newly minted position on the Michelin Star list. Raffles Courtyard also revealed the last installation of its Private Chef series, this time working with Chef-Owner Vincent Pang of Pun Im for the month-long collaboration.

Apart from special menus, going plant-based has never been easier. Nestle Singapore has launched its alternative meat brand Harvest Gourmet in stores, and Good Food People, the grocery arm of SaladStop!, will house more than 150 items to cater to those moving towards a flexitarian diet.

(Hero and featured image credit: Super Loco Group, Raffles Hotel Singapore)

Here’s all the dining news you need to know this month: