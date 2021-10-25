Exclusive menus, plant-based launches, and more dining news this month

Singapore’s dining scene won’t slow down for anyone or anything — not even COVID-19.
Besides a healthy number of new restaurants and bars opening up across the island every month, dining establishments have taken the liberty of coming up with plenty of special, limited-time only menus to whet the ceaseless appetites of Singaporeans.
One-Michelin starred Braci, for instance, has brought back its Uni degustation menu for three nights, and Shang Palace has dreamed up two tasting menus to commemorate its newly minted position on the Michelin Star list. Raffles Courtyard also revealed the last installation of its Private Chef series, this time working with Chef-Owner Vincent Pang of Pun Im for the month-long collaboration.
Apart from special menus, going plant-based has never been easier. Nestle Singapore has launched its alternative meat brand Harvest Gourmet in stores, and Good Food People, the grocery arm of SaladStop!, will house more than 150 items to cater to those moving towards a flexitarian diet.
(Hero and featured image credit: Super Loco Group, Raffles Hotel Singapore)
Here’s all the dining news you need to know this month:
Fat Cow is commemorating 10 years as a well-loved establishment that has served some of the finest wagyu in town. To show their appreciation to diners that’ve supported them throughout the years, the intimate establishment has unveiled a special dinner-only menu, complete with a new variation of beef: the kobujime wagyu.
For the uninitiated, kobujime refers to the art of curing meat in kombu, which results in a delightfully silky texture laced with the umami flavours of the seaweed. On this special menu, the beef is re-imagined with dollops of brandy-marinated Botan Ebi before it’s served with a shower of dried mullet roe. Other highlights from the menu? A hearty 60-day dry aged Sendai wagyu steak, simply grilled to bring out the perfect balance of meat and fats it’s known for.
With a name like Gyu Bar, you already know this is the place to be for some top-notch beef. Last year, they launched a menu of signature wagyu bentos that satisfied our cravings at home, and this year, three others join the lineup for a treat unlike any other.
Those who want the best of both worlds should opt for the Surf & Turf Bento, complete with succulent Hokkaido scallops dressed with Mentaiko sauce and a serving of Hokkaido A5 Karubi wagyu on the side. If you’re feeling a little adventurous, get the Wagyu Tongue Yakiniku Bento, but if you’re one for classics, get the Wagyu Sushi Bento, featuring thick pieces of Kumamoto A5 Kainomi wagyu sushi and a bed of Hokkaido A5 Karubi wagyu chirashi.
The wagyu bentos are available for both dine-in and takeaway. With every order of the new bentos from now till 31 October, diners can enjoy a complimentary side of Sakura ebi crackers.
Diners in Singapore were abuzz when Shake Shack first opened its doors here in 2019. Following its success (and snaking long queues), the New York-born brand has opened several other outlets around the island, including one in Tanjong Pagar and VivoCity. Now, the burger-focused joint has set is eyes on its eighth outlet, nestled with the first floor of Westgate. While no exact date has been given, the Westgate outlet is set to open end-October.
2021 marks a special year for Shangri-La Singapore’s very own Shang Palace, because it’s the first year they’ve made it to the Michelin star list. The restaurant, which spotlights Cantonese cuisine, is commemorating the special event with two special tasting menus (one for lunch and one for dinner), available only from now to the end of November. Here, you’ll find dishes such as the Braised Scallop Dumpling filled with Bird’s Nest, Caviar and Bamboo Fungus in Supreme Broth, as well as other decadent plates like the Braised Homemade Bean Curd and Scallop in Conpoy Sauce.
If you’re thinking of taking the first step towards sustainability in the kitchen, Good Food People has got your back. The grocery arm of SaladStop! gives you access to more than 150 plant-based essentials with a single touch of a button. Included in the list of items are crowd favourite alternative proteins, ready-to-heat, plant-based meal kits, as well as healthy snacks and baked goods.
Guests who order from Deliveroo can enjoy up to 20 percent off Good Food People bundles from 1 November.
Going vegetarian has never been easier, thanks to the slew of options available in the market these days. Nestle Singapore has launched its plant-based meat brand, Harvest Gourmet, to add to the mix of meat-free proteins in your grocery bag. The line-up doesn’t just include minced “meat” for your spaghetti bolognese, it also has char-grilled pieces and fried “schnitzel” cutlets for an afternoon of guilt-free dining.
Harvest Gourmet will be available at selected FairPrice outlets and online, RedMart and Amazon. Cold Storage and Giant will also retail Harvest Gourmet at the end of the month.
Since you’re most likely dining at home these days, here’s a head’s up: Kinki Restaurant + Bar has added new Chef Sumo Onigiri Burgers (with a base of seaweed, Japanese rice, egg omelette and lettuce) and Kinki Boujee Baos to it’s delivery and takeaway menu. Think eight lip-smacking varieties of Onigiri Burgers like the Unagi Wifey Kimchi Kimmie and Salmon Magic, and five delightful Bao options to keep you fuelled throughout the week.
Free islandwide delivery is applicable with a spend of over S$100 using Mastercard by simply applying the code “MCFREE” at checkout. With a spend of S$80 via Mastercard diners can enjoy $10 off delivery with the code “MC10”.
The final instalment in Raffles Courtyard’s Private Chef Series sees a collaboration between the restaurant and chef Vincent Pang of private dining concept, Pun Im. In this edition, diners can feast on chef Vincent’s unique spin on Thai dishes, including mains such as the Red Curry Duck Confit, as well as a dazzling rendition of the Miang Kham, served with toasted coconut, roasted peanuts, dried shrimp, bird’s eye chili and julienned Japanese torch ginger in a fresh wild betel leaf wrap.
Can’t decide which to choose? Don’t fret. All of chef Vincent’s signature plates (with rice, of course) can be found in The Pun Im Bundle, available at S$80++ for two diners.
Missed Braci’s inaugural Uni degustation menu last year? Here’s your second chance. The one Michelin-starred restaurant is bringing back the highly sought-after dinner, complete with dishes that celebrate the creamy, luscious ingredient. Here, eight of the most highly-prized uni varietals finds its way in a seven-course dinner, and is limited for three nights only.
If you’re a fan of tacos, listen up. The Super Loco Group — which runs your favourite Mexican joints Super Loco and Lucha Loco — has launched Taco Tuesdays as the perfect way of bonding with family and friends during this time. The DIY taco platters here come served on a wooden board with six traditional white corn tortillas, your choice of protein (or proteins, if you can’t decide) and all the trimmings, including jalapeños, guacamole, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, and a serving of cotija cheese. This means that you’ll finally be able to construct the taco of your dreams for the perfect meal, alongside pitchers of margaritas, of course. If you need recommendations, the Chipotle Barbecued Chicken and Mojo de Ajo Prawns are satisfying options that you can’t go wrong with.