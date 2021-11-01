Feast at these new cafés and restaurants this November 2021

What’s new in Singapore’s dining scene this month, you ask?

Here’s a TLDR: Chef Julien Royer of three Michelin-starred Odette has opened reservations for his latest dining concept, Claudine, nestled in the verdant greens of Dempsey Hill. Other fine-dining establishments that have popped up include Rêve, a Japanese-French restaurant helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Kawano Masahiko.

Casual concepts are big this month too. Da Paolo Gastronomia opens its eighth locale at Great World City, armed with a multitude of concepts for every diner. Coffee enthusiasts can also make a beeline at cafes Dewgather or Good Intentions for a fantastic cup of joe.

Here are 9 new cafés and restaurants to feast at this November 2021.

(Hero and featured image credit: Da Paolo Gastronomia Great World)