Feast at these new cafés and restaurants this November 2021

What’s new in Singapore’s dining scene this month, you ask?
Here’s a TLDR: Chef Julien Royer of three Michelin-starred Odette has opened reservations for his latest dining concept, Claudine, nestled in the verdant greens of Dempsey Hill. Other fine-dining establishments that have popped up include Rêve, a Japanese-French restaurant helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Kawano Masahiko.
Casual concepts are big this month too. Da Paolo Gastronomia opens its eighth locale at Great World City, armed with a multitude of concepts for every diner. Coffee enthusiasts can also make a beeline at cafes Dewgather or Good Intentions for a fantastic cup of joe.
Here are 9 new cafés and restaurants to feast at this November 2021.
(Hero and featured image credit: Da Paolo Gastronomia Great World)
Chef Julien Royer has a new concept up his sleeve, and it’s none other than Claudine. Situated in the space that once housed The White Rabbit, the elegant establishment is said to be a neighbourhood French restaurant that will serve timeless dishes and personal recipes. Little has been revealed about the menu, but judging by the pictures, one can expect hearty sharing plates, as well as the occasional dish that features the very decadent uni and caviar.
“Everyday Italian” has always been what Da Paolo Gastronomia stands for, and it’s latest outlet at Great World City brings their long-standing motto to the next level. Besides the ready-to-eat selection, you’ll find the brand’s virtual concepts Panini Italiani, Pizza Bar and Pasta Bar here too. The outlet’s Greens & Grains Bowls is perfect for health junkies, but if you’re one for a tipple at any time of the day, we suggest you head straight to Aperitivo bar for some quintessential Italian drinks.
Katong too, has a new kid on the block. Since this specialty coffee bar is conceptualised by the same folks behind Good Luck Beer House, you can also expect craft beers on tap, plus a neat selection of cocktails that’ll get your creative juices flowing. Feeling hungry? The joint also serves up hearty plates of English favourites like Bangers & Mash and Fish & Chips to accompany your drinks with.
Manila-based restaurant brand Alegria has opened its very first international outpost in Singapore, bringing diners here a taste of its non-traditional Latin American cuisine. If you’re wondering what’s on the menu, think dishes like sisig-inspired pork belly tacos, and Elote with chicharon, cilantro crema and cottija. Did we mention their tacos go for half off the listed price on Taco Tuesdays? Sign us up already.
If you’ve never heard of Pisan cuisine, here’s your chance to get acquainted with it. Helmed by Chef de Cuisine Davide Bizzarri, Curate Cucina Pisana is the latest addition to the slew of dining offerings over at Resorts World Sentosa that spotlights the little-known fare. Guests can tuck into dishes like the Fusilli di Pisa, crafted with Pisa Tower-shaped Fusilli pasta, fresh Boston lobster and sweet Tomberry, as well as the Spaghetti, made with fresh Martelli spaghetti pasta, clam-scented potato cream sauce, white clams, and candied lemon.
French and Japanese flavours come together at Rêve, an elegant fine-dining locale nestled along Kreta Ayer Rd. The menu, which balances traditional Japanese ingredients with French cuisine, is perfected by award-winning Executive Chef Kawano Masahiko. A seven-course menu will set you back S$218++.
(Image credit: @worldgourmetsummit via Instagram)
We’re all waiting for 21 November when parts of Australia will finally open its doors to Singaporeans, but until then, we’re satisfying our cravings for Australian grub over at Dewgather. The breezy, light-filled space at Star Vista sees an array of classics for an iconic brunch out in “Melbourne“, as well as heartier options like the Waffle & Fried Chicken and Dew Swordfish Pasta for starving guests. As for coffee, choose between a seasonal medley of Single Origin Filter coffee, or The Star, a Brazil, El Salvador, and Guatemala house blend.
If you’re strolling past the shops at Marina Bay Sands for a little retail therapy, be sure to stop by Bacha’s latest opening for some much needed refuel. The coffee boutique is the brand’s first takeaway service, and the menu will feature 200 Arabica coffees, from single origin and fine blended to fine flavoured and decaffeinated. Complete your afternoon break with house-made croissants, kouglof and brioche.
Olivia Restaurant & Lounge’s famed Basque burnt cheesecake has always had our hearts, so it’s safe to say we were excited when they opened up Queic, a causal cafe concept dedicated to desserts. Besides the a cocoa-focused Olivia Chocolate Cheesecake and the XXL American Cheesecake Macaron, the classic Olivia Burnt Cheesecake gets a crunchy spin thanks to this rendition in a four-inch tart, each one made to perfection with a beautifully molten centre.
(Image credit: @iris.nihao via Instagram)