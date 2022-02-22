Founder Carles Abellán graces Tapas 24 with limited edition dishes

Carles Abellán opened an outpost of his acclaimed Tapas 24 in Singapore in the middle of last year, but he never made the trip here, until now.

In town for two weeks from mid-February 2022, the Spanish chef has anointed his restaurant with a number of new dishes only available during his stay in Singapore.

“The very soul of my restaurant lies in the organised disorder of tapas enjoyment – it’s fun, friendly and above all, full of life,” Abellán said. “This limited-edition menu represents my journey so far, incorporating unique ingredients and unexpected pairings. My heart, soul and energy go into my cooking, and I hope that this menu will bring positivity and excitement in these times.”

Highlights include the McFoie Burger, which is a signature at the Barcelona location, potato salad with king crab, egg yolk and roe, Truffle Spanish Tortilla and Abellán’s warm chocolate cake.

Dishes are available a la carte and as part of their set menus, with an optional wine pairing. Read on to find out more.

Carles Abellán’s limited-edition dishes at Tapas 24 Singapore:

King Crab Ensaladilla Rusa

Ensaladilla Rusa is a potato salad of Russian origin. Abellán’s take (S$26++) includes sweet king crab and egg yolk crumble, while toppings of tobiko and miso mayonnaise offer an umami element. To drink, the Arcan Albarino from Adega Pombal A Lanzada (glass: S$17++, bottle: S$68++) continues the seaside theme with a lemony, saline character.

McFoie Burger

McFoie (S$16++) is one of Abellán’s calling cards at the original Tapas 24. More slider than full-sized burger, it packs a textural and meaty foie gras patty between two toasted brioche buns. On the side is a ramekin of foie gras mousse to smear or dip the burger in. Javier Sans’s V Malcorta Verdejo (bottle: S$78++) reins in the dish’s richness with a lean and elegant profile.

Truffle Spanish Tortilla

Truffle Spanish Tortilla is an omelette with stuffed with buttery potatoes, pancetta and flecks of black truffles. Fragrant, creamy and earthy, it complements the silky palate and notes of sea spray from Bodegas Hika’s Txakolina De Getariako* (glass: S$16++, bottle: S$60++).

*Not a pairing for set menus

Squid Ink Paella

Made with Spanish saffron rice and silvers of cuttlefish, Abellán’s Squid Ink Paella (S$38++) is a pared back version of the dish. But the combination of crunchy, al dente rice and fresh, snappy squid is superb, further elevated by a bright and peppery mencia from Descendientes De J. Palaciaos (glass: S$22++, bottle: S$88++).

Churros

Tapas 24 makes two servings of dessert possible with this light and airy churros ($14++). They’re chewy and gently crunchy, and if you want to double-dip in the caramel coffee sauce, we won’t judge.

Chocolate Cake by Carles Abellán

Abellán’s chocolate cake ($14++) has a molten, rich centre, which is offset by a side of creme fraiche ice cream. Corn kernel garnish adds a crunchy dimension to this smooth and decadent dish.

Tapas 24 is serving Carles Abellán Specials from now till 27 February 2022. They’re also serving lunch (S$88++) and dinner (S$138++) set menus with his dishes from 25 to 27 February 2022. Book here.

Tapas 24 is located at 60 Robertson Quay, #01-04 The Quayside, Singapore 238252.