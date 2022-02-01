Review: French Fold brings local flavours to galettes at its new Orchard space

A new chapter unfolds for the French galette restaurant – this time at a seventies-inspired space at Palais Renaissance.

If French Fold’s consistently booked out location at Telok Ayer is anything to go by, its second outlet is set to be a hit.

Located opposite Merci Marcel, it sports a distinctly moodier and more masculine aesthetic. Singapore firm Hui Design leaned on the seventies for its mood board, sans the psychedelic patterns and technicolour furniture. Here, accents of the time period are seamlessly blended to offer cosiness and warmth.







Wood and rattan accents characterise the space, from its rustic doorway to its ceiling with barn-like wooden panels. Vintage mahogany furniture and rattan chairs serve as quiet accompaniments to the restaurant’s backdrop of a handmade boxwood bead pearl curtain from 1909 Perle de Bois, paired with vintage chairs by French studio Starck and a fringe-trimmed velvet sofa.

The restaurant’s vibe differs by day and night; with the former, sunshine pours in, transforming it into a lively brunch spot over crepes and coffee. By night, the bistro becomes a softly illuminated sexy date night spot. Like Merci Marcel, French Fold has an exterior space with banquette seating that looks out to all the city action.

As for food, the new menu melds local flavours with new additions.

We have the No. 11 of a yellow curry base with sautéed shrimps, leeks fondue and onions. The curry is mildly spicy with a tinge of sweetness that plays with the richness of the sauce, and contrasts the juicy crunch of the perfectly cooked prawns. The galette here doesn’t disappoint as expected, but its crisp layers and accompanying punchy turmeric-laced fillings delightfully remind us of thosai. We also try the No.13, which consists of an Impossible bolognese, tomato chutney, parmesan and a sunny side up with an oozing yolk.

For dessert, we have the No. 26: the restaurant’s rendition of a classic tarte tatin with salted caramel and caramelised Pink apples. But it is its triple threat of chocolate that still lingers on our minds. A large scoop of dark chocolate gelato from Birds of Paradise sits atop a crepe drizzled with white chocolate, and is topped with dark chocolate shards and chocolate crumb.

If you’re here after hours, the crepes deserve a pairing of a summery tipple. New additions to the menu include the refreshing Eurostar, comprising rose cider stirred with Widges gin and lemon juice, and the Cider Sour of Mackintosh blended malt scotch shaken with Domaine Fournier cider, pear nectar and egg whites, with a dash of lime and aromatic bitters – perfect if you’ve found your crepes a little too sweet.

French Fold, Palais Renaissance, 204 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068640

(All images: French Fold and Merci Marcel Group)

This article was first published on Prestige Singapore.